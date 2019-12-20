Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

144-5
Result
Badge

England

170-3

England Women win by 26 runs

Pakistan vs England

England Women seal 3-0 series Twenty20 sweep over Pakistan Women

England Women celebrate their 3-0 Twenty20 victory over Pakistan Women, in Malaysia (Pic: Malaysian Cricket Association)

Captain Heather Knight top-scored with 43 as England Women won the final IT20 against Pakistan in Malaysia to secure a 3-0 series victory.

SCORECARD

Knight put on 81 for the second wicket with in-form Amy Jones (37), after Danni Wyatt (25 off 15 balls) had helped the team get off to a solid start.

Seamer Diana Baig (2-28) removed Wyatt and Knight, only for Fran Wilson (29no) and Tammy Beaumont (23no off 16) to finish with a flourish and help the score to 170-3.

With the series already won, England Women took the opportunity to rest strike seamer Katherine Brunt as well as batter Nat Sciver.

Pakistan's chase was quickly in trouble as Anya Shrubsole (2-15) despatched opener Ayesha Zafar and Sarah Glenn (2-12) picked off Nahida Khan to make it 29-2.

Sarah Glenn - probably the find of the tour for England - celebrates one of her two wickets (Pic: Malaysian Cricket Association)

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up the other wicket to fall as Pakistan Women closed on 144-5 off their 20 overs.

Reflecting on the series, Knight said: "I think it's been a good tour for us. We asked batters to get big runs and that's happened across both the ODI and the IT20 series.

"I think we've found some new players, as well. Sarah Glenn has really put her hand up and that's great for us, it adds to the competition for places and makes us stronger as a group.

"I've been proud of how we've maintained our high standards, especially in the field - which is something we've been working hard on.

"It's been great to spend time with [coach] Lisa [Keightley] and get chatting to her about how she sees the plans moving forward. We're looking forward to the new year and the challenge of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia."

Watch the ICC Women's World Twenty20 live on Sky Sports Cricket from February 21.

Match Details

Date
20th Dec 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Umpires
G Kazmi, K Mahmood
TV Umpire
V Kalidas
Match Referee
M Javed
Reserve Umpire
Z Taha

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N.B. Khan c Wyatt b Glenn 8
A. Zafar lbw Shrubsole 9
J.K. Wadood Not out 57
B. Maroof s Jones b Glenn 17
O. Sohail c&b Ecclestone 16
I. Javed s Jones b Shrubsole 0
S. Nawaz Not out 19
Extras 8w, 4b, 6lb 18
Total 20.0 Overs 144 - 5
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.K. Villiers 4 0 38 0
Shrubsole 3 0 15 2
K.L. Cross 4 0 36 0
S. Glenn 3 0 12 2
S. Ecclestone 3 0 12 1
H.C. Knight 3 0 21 0
Full Bowling Card

