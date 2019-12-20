Captain Heather Knight top-scored with 43 as England Women won the final IT20 against Pakistan in Malaysia to secure a 3-0 series victory.

SCORECARD

Knight put on 81 for the second wicket with in-form Amy Jones (37), after Danni Wyatt (25 off 15 balls) had helped the team get off to a solid start.

Seamer Diana Baig (2-28) removed Wyatt and Knight, only for Fran Wilson (29no) and Tammy Beaumont (23no off 16) to finish with a flourish and help the score to 170-3.

With the series already won, England Women took the opportunity to rest strike seamer Katherine Brunt as well as batter Nat Sciver.

Pakistan's chase was quickly in trouble as Anya Shrubsole (2-15) despatched opener Ayesha Zafar and Sarah Glenn (2-12) picked off Nahida Khan to make it 29-2.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up the other wicket to fall as Pakistan Women closed on 144-5 off their 20 overs.

Reflecting on the series, Knight said: "I think it's been a good tour for us. We asked batters to get big runs and that's happened across both the ODI and the IT20 series.

"I think we've found some new players, as well. Sarah Glenn has really put her hand up and that's great for us, it adds to the competition for places and makes us stronger as a group.

"I've been proud of how we've maintained our high standards, especially in the field - which is something we've been working hard on.

"It's been great to spend time with [coach] Lisa [Keightley] and get chatting to her about how she sees the plans moving forward. We're looking forward to the new year and the challenge of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia."

Watch the ICC Women's World Twenty20 live on Sky Sports Cricket from February 21.