Nat Sciver struck her third ODI century as England Women eased to a 127-run win over Pakistan Women in the second ODI to secure an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Sciver (100no off 85 balls) shared a third-wicket stand of 86 with captain Heather Knight (86 off 100), hitting 12 fours to help propel the tourists to a total of 328-4 in Kuala Lumpur.

That score included a dynamic, career-best 85 not out off 49 balls from Fran Wilson, who finished the innings in style with a knock featuring eight fours and three sixes to impress new coach Keightley.

Pakistan had little answer to the onslaught, quickly losing the foothold they'd gained in the game by dismissing openers Danni Wyatt (six) and Tammy Beaumont (21) - who both made centuries in England's victory in the first ODI - cheaply.

The home side's chase began solidly with the top-four getting starts, with opener Nahida Khan (40) and captain Bismah Maroof (64 off 65 balls) helping the scoreboard tick over to 101-2.

The balance of the match tilted firmly in England's favour when Nahida was run out by a combination of Katherine Brunt, Sciver and Sarah Glenn before Knight (2-33) picked off Umaima Sohail and Nida Dar in quick succession.

The strikes put the skids under Pakistan, who slipped from 140-3 to 145-6, exposing the lower order to seamer Anya Shrubsole (2-31) and spinner Sophie Ecclestone (2-39).

Pakistan failed to bat out their overs, wilting to 200 all out in 44.5 overs - Maroof's wicket the eighth to fall when she was caught by Beaumont off Glenn.

Reflecting on the victory, Sciver told the ECB's website: "I was really happy to reach three figures, from a selfish point of view, but it was just nice to take the team to a big total.

"Fran batted so well when she came in and she really helped us accelerate towards 300 and beyond - it was a lot of fun batting with her and she played excellently.

"It was a shame Heather didn't get to her landmark because she batted so well and it would have been a lovely way for her to celebrate getting to 100 caps.

"Pakistan have been quite testing, they were hard to get away at points today and they were solid with the bat so we're happy to have gone 2-0 up and won the series."

The third and final match of the series takes place on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur before the teams contest three Twenty20 internationals.

