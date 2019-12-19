Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

101-5
Result
Badge

England

185-5

England Women win by 84 runs

Pakistan vs England

England Women secure T20I series win over Pakistan as Amy Jones stars again

Amy Jones hit a quickfire 89 to set England on course for victory

Amy Jones starred with the bat as England Women beat Pakistan by 84 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their T20 international series.

SCORECARD | WOMEN'S CRICKET NEWS

Jones' 89 from 52 balls and a 36-ball 55 from fellow opener Danielle Wyatt in a first-wicket stand of 120 to help England reach 185-5 in their 20 overs.

v

Live Test Cricket

S Africa vs England

December 26, 2019, 7:00am


Anam Amin (2-30) and Nida Dar (2-33) took two wickets apiece for Pakistan, with Syeda Aroob Shah (1-37) taking the other wicket.

Iram Javed led Pakistan's reply with 38 but, with only two others reaching double figures, they fell well short, making 101-9.

Katherine Brunt (2-19), Sophie Ecclestone (2-5) and Mady Villiers (2-21) each took two wickets as England eased to victory.

Match Details

Date
19th Dec 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Umpires
G Kazmi, K Mahmood
TV Umpire
V Kalidas

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N.B. Khan c Brunt b Sciver 7
J.K. Wadood c Brunt b Glenn 10
B. Maroof c Wyatt b Ecclestone 9
O. Sohail c Wyatt b Davies 5
I. Javed c Jones b Brunt 38
N.R. Dar c Ecclestone b Villiers 0
A. Riaz lbw Ecclestone 16
S. Nawaz c Ecclestone b Villiers 7
D. Baig lbw Brunt 0
S.A. Shah Not out 3
A. Amin Not out 2
Extras 3w, 1lb 4
Total 20.0 Overs 101 - 5
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 4 0 19 2
N.R. Sciver 3 1 12 1
F.R. Davies 3 0 26 1
S. Ecclestone 3 1 5 2
M.K. Villiers 4 1 21 2
S. Glenn 3 0 17 1
Full Bowling Card

