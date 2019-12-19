Amy Jones starred with the bat as England Women beat Pakistan by 84 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their T20 international series.

Jones' 89 from 52 balls and a 36-ball 55 from fellow opener Danielle Wyatt in a first-wicket stand of 120 to help England reach 185-5 in their 20 overs.

Anam Amin (2-30) and Nida Dar (2-33) took two wickets apiece for Pakistan, with Syeda Aroob Shah (1-37) taking the other wicket.

Iram Javed led Pakistan's reply with 38 but, with only two others reaching double figures, they fell well short, making 101-9.

Katherine Brunt (2-19), Sophie Ecclestone (2-5) and Mady Villiers (2-21) each took two wickets as England eased to victory.