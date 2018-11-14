Javeria Khan struck an unbeaten 74 as Pakistan clinched a 38-run victory over Ireland in their Group B Women's World T20 match in Guyana.

The Pakistan captain blasted 11 boundaries in her innings and despite managing just nine runs off her first 16 balls, she raced to her fifty only 25 balls later, as she helped set Ireland 140 for victory.

Clare Shillington (27) and Isobel Joyce (30) both made important runs in the reply, but the rest of Ireland's line-up could only manage single-figure scores as they were restricted to 101-9, with Nashra Sandhu (2-8) the pick of the bowlers.

In need of a win to remain in the tournament, Pakistan staggered to 29-1 from their first eight overs as Ireland's bowlers skillfully restricted their opponents - Ciara Metcalfe taking the early wicket of Nahida Khan (10).

But Javeria shared a 47-run second-wicket partnership with Ayesha Zafar (21) and put on 48 runs for the third wicket with Umaima Sohail (18) as the Pakistan captain led an impressive fightback.

Javeria brought up a 41-ball half-century, just her fifth in 84 T20 international matches, with a four off debutant Celeste Raack and although seamer Lucy O'Reilly picked up three late scalps Pakistan put up a competitive 139-6.

Ireland's chase began poorly as Gaby Lewis was stumped off Sana Mir but Shillington counter-attack finding the boundary with ease before she was bowled by Sandhu for 27.

Two overs later Joyce was then adjudged to have been trapped lbw by Sandhu but the batter immediately reviewed and a thin spike confirmed the ball had hit the bat first.

Joyce would make 30 off 31 balls but when she was trapped lbw by Aiman Anwer, Ireland folded - losing 6-16 - as they fell well short of their target.

