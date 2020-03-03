Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

 
Result
Badge

Thailand Women

150-3

No Result

Pakistan vs Thailand Women

Rain ruins Thailand Women's shot at first T20 World Cup victory

Debutants post 150-3 before rain causes clash with Pakistan to be abandoned

Natthakan Chantham scored 56 in Thailand's total of 150-3 in Sydney

Rain wrecked Thailand Women's hopes of a landmark first victory at the T20 World Cup with their clash against Pakistan in Sydney washed out.

SCORECARD

Thailand, playing in their maiden global tournament, posted their highest-ever T20I total of 150-3, with opener Nattakan Chantam hitting 56.

But the debutants - beaten by West Indies, England and South Africa in their first three games - were prevented from defending that score with the rain entirely wiping out Pakistan's innings.

Rain wrecked the game at Sydney Showground Stadium

Pakistan would have needed to record their highest successful T20I chase, having never previously chased more than 139 to win a game.

Thailand's formidable score hinged on a superb opening stand of 93 in 13.3 overs between Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham (44).

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (20no) and Chanida Sutthiruang (20) added gloss to the total as Thailand eclipsed the 133-8 they managed against Netherlands last year.

The abandonment at Sydney Showground, which earned the sides a point apiece, meant Thailand finished bottom of Group B.

Match Details

Date
3rd Mar 2020
Toss
Thailand Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sydney Showground Stadium
Umpires
C A Polosak, C M Brown
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
S R Bernard
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite

thailand women BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N. Chantam c&b Baig 56
N. Boochatham c Riaz b Amin 44
C. Sutthiruang b Dar 20
N. Koncharoenkai Not out 20
O. Kamchomphu Not out 2
Extras 5w, 3lb 8
Total 20.0 Overs 150 - 3
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D. Baig 4 0 21 1
A. Amin 4 0 40 1
A. Riaz 2 0 24 0
N.R. Dar 4 0 17 1
S.A. Shah 3 0 25 0
O. Sohail 3 0 20 0
Full Bowling Card

