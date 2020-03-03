Rain wrecked Thailand Women's hopes of a landmark first victory at the T20 World Cup with their clash against Pakistan in Sydney washed out.

SCORECARD

Thailand, playing in their maiden global tournament, posted their highest-ever T20I total of 150-3, with opener Nattakan Chantam hitting 56.

But the debutants - beaten by West Indies, England and South Africa in their first three games - were prevented from defending that score with the rain entirely wiping out Pakistan's innings.

Pakistan would have needed to record their highest successful T20I chase, having never previously chased more than 139 to win a game.

Thailand's formidable score hinged on a superb opening stand of 93 in 13.3 overs between Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham (44).

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (20no) and Chanida Sutthiruang (20) added gloss to the total as Thailand eclipsed the 133-8 they managed against Netherlands last year.

The abandonment at Sydney Showground, which earned the sides a point apiece, meant Thailand finished bottom of Group B.