Highlights from a high-scoring Dream11 IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings - with Jofra Archer hitting four sixes in a row!

Jofra Archer smashed four sixes in a row after Sanju Samson's brilliant 19-ball fifty as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the Dream11 IPL.

Samson was eventually dismissed for 74 from 32 balls while Steve Smith hit 69 from 47 before Archer (27no from eight) took Lungi Ngidi (1-56) apart in the final over to take the Royals up to 216-7 from their 20 overs.

Sam Curran was the pick of the CSK bowlers, taking 3-33 including the prized scalp of Smith, before another eye-catching cameo with the bat. His 17 from six balls came with Chennai already needing more than 12 an over approaching the halfway stage and it continued to rise.

A 29-ball half-century from Faf du Plessis (72 from 37), his second fifty in as many games brought up with back-to-back sixes, kept them in contention, mathematically at least, but Archer (1-26) removed him in the 19th over and despite some late fireworks from MS Dhoni (29no from 17), the Royals held on for a 16-run win.

Having been put in to bat, Rajasthan lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) early but that brought Sansom to the crease and he quickly signalled his intent but dispatching Curran over midwicket for six.

It was the Chennai spinners who really bore the brunt of Sansom's onslaught though, Piyush Chawla taking particular punishment with one of his overs costing 28 courtesy of three maximums from Sansom and another from Smith.

Ravindra Jadeja (0-40) did not fare much better and it was a relief to the entire CSK bowling attack to see Sansom, having recorded his fastest IPL fifty and thumped nine sixes, pick out the fielder at deep cover off Ngidi in the 12th over.

That ended a 121-run stand with Smith but the third wicket cost far fewer, David Miller run out without facing a ball and Robin Uthappa (5) did not last much longer.

Curran returned to dismiss Rahul Tewatia (10) and Riyan Parag (6) in the same over, bringing his older brother Tom to the crease. Curran senior was given out caught behind in the next over despite not hitting it but despite Rajasthan having already used their review, the decision was eventually overturned as replays showed the ball didn't carry to Dhoni either.

It was Curran versus Curran in the next over with Tom hitting his younger brother for four, albeit via a thick outside edge down to third man. But Sam could at least console himself with the wicket of Smith a couple of balls later.

Chennai had pulled it back well but did not account for Archer's remarkable hitting in the last over. The England man smashed the first ball of Ngidi's over back over the bowler's head, put the next over midwicket and over the roof before hitting the third one flat and over the boundary at cow corner.

That ball was also a no-ball, giving Archer a free hit - and he took full advantage, nailing the best six of the lot straight and high onto the roof of the grandstand. That Ngidi recovered to only concede 30 from the over was some achievement.

In response, Shane Watson (33 from 21) started well for CSK before he was bowled by Tewatia and Murali Vijay (21) fell to Shreyas Gopal (1-38) in the next over.

The younger Curran was promoted up the order and promptly hit Tewaita (3-37) for consecutive sixes, only to charge past one two balls later, with debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad following suit the ball after.

Having started slowly, Du Plessis began to move through the gears in a 47-run partnership with Kedar Jadav. Tom Curran accounted for Jadav (22 from 16) but Du Plessis kept going, hitting Jaydev Unadkat (0-44) out of the ground twice on the spin to reach his fifty.

A steady 18th over from Curran meant it would take something spectacular from Du Plessis and Dhoni to get Chennai across the line and although the South African hit an Archer slower ball over deep midwicket for his seventh maximum, he was gone next ball. A quicker bouncer from Archer finding Du Plessis' top edge and looping up to Sansom behind the stumps.

Chennai needed 38 from the last over so even as Dhoni made a mess of Curran's figures (1-54) with three sixes on the bounce, the result was already decided in favour of Rajasthan.

