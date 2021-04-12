Cricket Match
Rajasthan
25-1
Kings XI
221-6 (20.0 ov)
Rajasthan vs Kings XI
|Rajasthan 1st
|25-1 (3.0 ov)
|Kings XI 1st
|221-6 (20.0 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals need 197 runs to win from 17.0 overs
Rajasthan 1st Innings25-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|B.A. Stokes
|c&b Shami
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Vohra
|Not out
|12
|6
|1
|1
|200.00
|S.V. Samson (c)
|Not out
|12
|9
|3
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|3.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|25
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Stokes 0.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|2
|0
|12
|1
|6.00
|J.A. Richardson
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
Kings XI 1st Innings221-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul (c)
|c Tewatia b Sakariya
|91
|50
|7
|5
|182.00
|M.A. Agarwal
|c Samson b Sakariya
|14
|9
|2
|0
|155.56
|C.H. Gayle
|c Stokes b Das
|40
|28
|4
|2
|142.86
|D.J. Hooda
|c Das b Morris
|64
|28
|4
|6
|228.57
|N. Pooran
|c Sakariya b Morris
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.S. Khan
|Not out
|6
|4
|1
|0
|150.00
|J.A. Richardson
|c Morris b Sakariya
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2nb, 4w,
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|221
- To Bat:
- M. Ashwin,
- M. Shami,
- R.P. Meredith,
- A. Singh
Fall of Wickets
- 22 Agarwal 2.4ov
- 89 Gayle 9.5ov
- 194 Hooda 17.3ov
- 201 Pooran 17.6ov
- 220 Rahul 19.2ov
- 221 Richardson 19.6ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C. Sakariya
|4
|0
|31
|3
|7.75
|M. Rahman
|4
|0
|45
|0
|11.25
|C.H. Morris
|4
|0
|41
|2
|10.25
|S. Gopal
|3
|0
|40
|0
|13.33
|Stokes
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
|R. Tewatia
|2
|0
|25
|0
|12.50
|R.P. Das
|1
|0
|7
|1
|7.00
|S. Dube
|1
|0
|20
|0
|20.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- Y C Barde
Live Commentary
-
2.6
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.5
Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Meredith.
-
2.4
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Hooda, fielded by Khan, fielded by Meredith.
-
2.2
Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
2.1
Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Meredith.
-
1.6
Jhye Richardson to Manan Vohra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, dropped catch by Ashwin, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.5
Jhye Richardson to Manan Vohra. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
1.4
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Manan Vohra. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
1.3
Jhye Richardson to Manan Vohra. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.2
Jhye Richardson to Manan Vohra. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Meredith.
-
1.1
SIX! Jhye Richardson to Manan Vohra. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
1.1
Wide Jhye Richardson to Manan Vohra. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
0.6
Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
0.5
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
0.4
Mohammed Shami to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hooda.
-
0.3
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Mohammed Shami to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to silly point. Top edge and taken! Stokes departs for a duck.
-
0.2
Mohammed Shami to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hooda.
-
19.6
OUT! Caught. Chetan Sakariya to Jhye Richardson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Morris. Punjab Kings scored 221-6 from 20 overs. The partnership between Lokesh Rahul and Deepak Hooda changed the entire course of the match. For RR, Chetan Sakariya bagged three wickets. Join us for the run chase in a few minutes.
-
19.5
Chetan Sakariya to Jhye Richardson. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
19.4
Chetan Sakariya to Shahrukh Khan. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tewatia.
-
19.3
Chetan Sakariya to Shahrukh Khan. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
19.2
OUT! Caught. Chetan Sakariya to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket, caught by Tewatia. Brilliant catch near the ropes.
-
19.1
FOUR! Chetan Sakariya to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
18.6
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Shahrukh Khan. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
18.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Dube.
-
18.3
FREE HIT. FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
18.3
FREE HIT. Wide Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Yorker, wide outside off stump moves in front cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Samson.
-
18.3
No ball Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed and it was a no ball, fielded by Samson.
-
18.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Shahrukh Khan. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
18.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Gopal.
-
17.6
OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Nicholas Pooran. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, caught by Sakariya. Excellent diving catch! Pooran departs for a golden duck.
-
17.5
Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
17.4
SIX! Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
17.3
OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Deepak Hooda. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Das. Miles in the air and taken comfortably by Riyan Parag.
-
17.2
Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Scoop, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
17.1
SIX! Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Scoops it neatly! 100 partnership for the third wicket.
-
16.7
FREE HIT. FOUR! Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
16.6
FOUR! Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control to long off and it was a no ball.
-
16.5
FOUR! Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda. Off cutter short, down leg side deep in crease hooking, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
16.4
Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump moves in front Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
16.3
Chetan Sakariya to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Vohra.
-
16.2
Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
16.1
Chetan Sakariya to Deepak Hooda. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
15.6
Chris Morris to Deepak Hooda. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.5
Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Das.
-
15.4
Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
15.3
Chris Morris to Deepak Hooda. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Buttler. Here it is! Deepak Hooda brings up his third IPL fifty.
-
15.2
Chris Morris to Deepak Hooda. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, shy attempt by Dube, fielded by Tewatia.
-
15.1
SIX! Chris Morris to Deepak Hooda. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
14.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Deepak Hooda. Off cutter back of a length, to leg moves in front driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Dube.
-
14.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tewatia.
-
14.4
SIX! Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
14.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Tewatia.
-
14.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Dube.
-
14.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Deepak Hooda. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, dropped catch by Buttler, fielded by Stokes.
-
13.6
Shreyas Gopal to Deepak Hooda. Quicker ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.
-
13.5
SIX! Shreyas Gopal to Deepak Hooda. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
13.4
Shreyas Gopal to Deepak Hooda. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
13.3
SIX! Shreyas Gopal to Deepak Hooda. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Deepak Hooda is in beast mode. 50 partnership for the third wicket.
-
13.2
SIX! Shreyas Gopal to Deepak Hooda. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
13.1
Shreyas Gopal to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.