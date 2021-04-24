Cricket Match
Rajasthan
77-2
Kolkata
133-9 (20.0 ov)
Rajasthan vs Kolkata
|Rajasthan 1st
|77-2 (9.0 ov)
|Kolkata 1st
|133-9 (20.0 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals need 57 runs to win from 11.0 overs
Rajasthan 1st Innings77-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.C. Buttler
|lbw Vinod
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.43
|Y.B.K. Jaiswal
|c sub b Mavi
|22
|17
|5
|0
|129.41
|S.V. Samson (c)
|Not out
|27
|19
|2
|1
|142.11
|S. Dube
|Not out
|17
|12
|1
|1
|141.67
|Extras
|1nb, 3w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|9.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|77
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Buttler 3.2ov
- 40 Jaiswal 4.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Mavi
|3
|0
|16
|1
|5.33
|P.J. Cummins
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
|V.C. Vinod
|2
|0
|22
|1
|11.00
|Narine
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
Kolkata 1st Innings133-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N. Rana
|c Samson b Sakariya
|22
|25
|1
|1
|88.00
|S. Gill
|run out (Buttler)
|11
|19
|1
|0
|57.89
|R.A. Tripathi
|c Das b Rahman
|36
|26
|1
|2
|138.46
|S.P. Narine
|c Jaiswal b Unadkat
|6
|7
|1
|0
|85.71
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|run out (Morris)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.K. Karthik
|c Sakariya b Morris
|25
|24
|4
|0
|104.17
|A.D. Russell
|c Miller b Morris
|9
|7
|0
|1
|128.57
|P.J. Cummins
|c Das b Morris
|10
|6
|0
|1
|166.67
|S.P. Mavi
|b Morris
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.43
|M.P. Krishna
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 2b, 1lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|133
- To Bat:
- E.J.G. Morgan
- M.P. Krishna
- V.C. Vinod
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Gill 5.4ov
- 45 Rana 8.1ov
- 54 Narine 9.5ov
- 61 Morgan 10.2ov
- 94 Tripathi 15.2ov
- 117 Russell 17.4ov
- 118 Karthik 17.6ov
- 133 Cummins 19.2ov
- 133 Mavi 19.6ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Unadkat
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|C. Sakariya
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|M. Rahman
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.50
|C.H. Morris
|4
|0
|23
|4
|5.75
|R. Tewatia
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8.00
|S. Dube
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Umpires
- N Singh, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- Y C Barde
Live Commentary
-
8.6
Pat Cummins to Sanju Samson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Rana.
-
8.6
Wide Pat Cummins to Sanju Samson. Off cutter half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
8.5
Pat Cummins to Sanju Samson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Krishna.
-
8.4
Pat Cummins to Shivam Dube. Short, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Krishna.
-
8.3
Pat Cummins to Sanju Samson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Vinod.
-
8.2
SIX! Pat Cummins to Sanju Samson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
8.1
Pat Cummins to Shivam Dube. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mavi.
-
7.6
Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
7.5
Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
7.4
Sunil Narine to Shivam Dube. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
7.3
Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Mavi.
-
7.2
Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
7.1
FREE HIT. Sunil Narine to Shivam Dube. Off break yorker, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
7.1
No ball Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point and it was a no ball, fielded by Mavi.
-
6.6
FOUR! Varun Chakravarthy to Shivam Dube. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Sliced away! Dube cuts it to the ropes for a boundary
-
6.5
Varun Chakravarthy to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run.
-
6.4
Varun Chakravarthy to Shivam Dube. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
6.3
Varun Chakravarthy to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Narine.
-
6.2
Varun Chakravarthy to Shivam Dube. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rana.
-
6.1
Varun Chakravarthy to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
5.6
Sunil Narine to Shivam Dube. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
5.5
Sunil Narine to Shivam Dube. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.4
SIX! Sunil Narine to Shivam Dube. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
5.3
Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
5.2
Sunil Narine to Shivam Dube. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
5.1
Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
4.6
Shivam Mavi to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Narine.
-
4.6
Wide Shivam Mavi to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
4.5
OUT! Caught (Sub). Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover. Mavi picks his first! Jaiswal miscues it straight into the hands of Nagarkoti. He departs for 22.
-
4.4
FOUR! Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
4.3
Shivam Mavi to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
4.2
Shivam Mavi to Sanju Samson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
4.2
Wide Shivam Mavi to Sanju Samson. Short, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
4.1
FOUR! Shivam Mavi to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
3.6
FOUR! Varun Chakravarthy to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
3.5
Varun Chakravarthy to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
3.4
Varun Chakravarthy to Sanju Samson. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
-
3.3
FOUR! Varun Chakravarthy to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
3.2
OUT! L.B.W. Varun Chakravarthy to Jos Buttler. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad. Trapped in front! Buttler is stunned by Varun's mystery spin as he walks back without troubling the scorecard.
-
3.1
FOUR! Varun Chakravarthy to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.6
Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
2.5
Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs.
-
2.4
Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs.
-
2.3
FOUR! Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, to leg down the track working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
2.1
Shivam Mavi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.6
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Russell.
-
1.5
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to short leg for no runs.
-
1.4
Pat Cummins to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mavi.
-
1.3
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, middle stump deep in crease cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Two in a row for Jaiswal!
-
1.2
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
1.1
Pat Cummins to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Rana.
-
0.6
Shivam Mavi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
0.5
Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, dropped catch by Gill.
-
0.4
Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
0.3
Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
0.2
Shivam Mavi to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Shivam Mavi to Jos Buttler. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
19.6
OUT! Bowled. Chris Morris to Shivam Mavi. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed. Knocked him over! Morris shatters the stumps! That brings the KKR innings to a close. They have managed to set a target of 134 for RR, which is below par considering the nature of the deck. RR will hope to breeze past this total with ease. Join us in another few minutes for the run chase.
-
19.5
Chris Morris to Shivam Mavi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Samson.
-
19.4
Chris Morris to Shivam Mavi. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
19.3
Chris Morris to Shivam Mavi. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.2
OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Pat Cummins. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket, caught by Das. Parag takes a blinder to dismiss Cummins for 10.
-
19.1
SIX! Chris Morris to Pat Cummins. Off cutter length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.