Kagiso Rabada took 4-24 as Delhi Capitals moved top of the IPL table with a 59-run thrashing of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

SCORECARD | IPL FIXTURES

The Capitals dominated in Dubai with Prithvi Shaw (43 from 23 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (32 from 28) setting the tone with an opening stand of 68 before Marcus Stoinis' blistering 53no from 26 balls helped them up to 196-4.

RCB soon found themselves in trouble in the chase with Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers all dismissed in the powerplay, and once Rabada removed Virat Kohli (43 from 39) it was little more than a procession for Delhi.

RCB limped to 137-9 but stay stay third in the standings, just two points behind the table-topping Capitals.

Kohli won the toss and inserted Delhi but the decision soon backfired as 20-year-old Prithvi went on the attack. The opener had already got a couple of boundaries away before producing a remarkable shot to dispatch Navdeep Saini (0-48) over extra cover for the first six of the match.

The runs kept coming and Prithvi looked set for his third IPL fifty of the campaign before gloving a short ball from Mohammed Siraj behind down the legside in the seventh over.

Dhawan, who had been content to play second fiddle to Prithvi early on, took on the role of chief aggressor but fell to Isuru Udana just before the halfway stage and when Moeen Ali (1-21), making his first appearance of the tournament, struck in his first over, courtesy of a brilliant catch in the deep from Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer (11) was gone too.

However, Rishabh Pant was joined by Stoinis and the pair proceeded to blitz 89 in the next 6.5 overs. Pant (37 from 25) was bowled by Siraj (2-34) but Stoinis raced through to a 24-ball half-century, clubbing six fours and two sixes in a brutal display of hitting.

Shimron Hetmyer (11no from seven) got in on the act with a maximum in the last over to put Delhi within a hit of 200.

The pressure was on RCB to start fast but after Finch was given a life in the first over, Radaba shelling a dolly off his own bowling, things started to go wrong.

Ravinchandran Ashwin (1-26) had Padikkal (4) caught in the deep, Finch (13) was caught behind off Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje claimed the big wicket of De Villiers (9) with a short ball.

Kohli and Moeen (11) tried to rebuild but with the run-rate only going up, the England man was forced to make his move but was unable to clear the fielder at deep midwicket as he charged Patel (2-18) to turn a yorker into a full toss.

Rabada returned to have Kohli caught behind, the RCB skipper too left with no option but to risk his wicket in seeking quick runs, and then added Washington Sundar (17) and Shivam Dube (11) to his list of victims in consecutive balls across two overs.

The South African didn't get the hat-trick but did remove Udana (1) with a slower delivery the ball after to make it three in four. Nortje (2-22) was rewarded for another fine display of fast bowling with the wicket of Siraj (5) with his last ball as Delhi made it four wins out of five.