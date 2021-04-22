Cricket Match
Bangalore
Rajasthan
170-8 (19.1 ov)
Bangalore vs Rajasthan
|Rajasthan 1st
|170-8 (19.1 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals are 170 for 8 with 5 balls left
Rajasthan 1st Innings170-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.C. Buttler
|b Siraj
|8
|8
|2
|0
|100.00
|M. Vohra
|c Richardson b Jamieson
|7
|9
|1
|0
|77.78
|S.V. Samson (c)
|c Maxwell b Sundar
|21
|18
|2
|1
|116.67
|D.A. Miller
|lbw Siraj
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Dube
|c Maxwell b Richardson
|46
|32
|5
|2
|143.75
|R.P. Das
|c Chahal b Patel
|25
|16
|4
|0
|156.25
|R. Tewatia
|c Ahmed b Siraj
|40
|23
|4
|2
|173.91
|C.H. Morris
|c Chahal b Patel
|10
|7
|0
|1
|142.86
|S. Gopal
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Sakariya
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|8w, 5b,
|13
|Total
|19.1 Overs, 8 wkts
|170
- To Bat:
- S. Gopal
- C. Sakariya
- M. Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- 14 Buttler 2.3ov
- 16 Vohra 3.5ov
- 18 Miller 4.3ov
- 43 Samson 7.2ov
- 109 Das 13.3ov
- 133 Dube 15.3ov
- 170 Tewatia 18.6ov
- 170 Morris 19.1ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Siraj
|3.4
|0
|23
|2
|6.27
|K.A. Jamieson
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|K.W. Richardson
|3
|0
|29
|1
|9.67
|Chahal
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|W. Sundar
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.67
|H.V. Patel
|3
|0
|40
|1
|13.33
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Apr 2021
- Toss
- Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Umpires
- J Madanagopal, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- V K Sharma
- Match Referee
- S Singh
- Reserve Umpire
- A Y Dandekar
Live Commentary
-
19.1
OUT! Caught. Harshal Patel to Chris Morris. Full toss, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, caught by Chahal.
-
18.6
OUT! Caught. Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter short, down leg side deep in crease pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Ahmed. Tewatia departs after a quickfire 40.
-
18.5
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia. Short, down leg side moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
18.4
Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
18.3
SIX! Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs.
-
18.2
Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
18.2
Wide Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.
-
18.1
Mohammed Siraj to Rahul Tewatia. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.
-
17.6
SIX! Kyle Jamieson to Chris Morris. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Into the stands! Morris dispatches it over the fence for a maximum.
-
17.5
Kyle Jamieson to Chris Morris. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
17.5
Wide Kyle Jamieson to Chris Morris. Off cutter bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.
-
17.5
Wide Kyle Jamieson to Chris Morris. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.
-
17.4
Kyle Jamieson to Rahul Tewatia. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
-
17.3
Kyle Jamieson to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, dropped catch by Sundar.
-
17.2
Kyle Jamieson to Rahul Tewatia. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
17.1
Kyle Jamieson to Chris Morris. Yorker, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
16.6
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.5
Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
16.4
Harshal Patel to Chris Morris. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run.
-
16.3
Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
16.2
Harshal Patel to Chris Morris. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
16.2
Wide Harshal Patel to Chris Morris. Off cutter full toss, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.
-
16.1
Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump deep in crease pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli, fielded by Siraj.
-
15.6
Kane Richardson to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
15.5
Kane Richardson to Chris Morris. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
15.4
Kane Richardson to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
15.3
OUT! Caught. Kane Richardson to Shivam Dube. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Maxwell. Velcro hands! Dube tries to go big but in vain. Maxwell takes an outstanding catch to send Dube back to the pavilion.
-
15.2
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Shivam Dube. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
15.1
Kane Richardson to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
14.6
Washington Sundar to Rahul Tewatia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
14.5
FOUR! Washington Sundar to Rahul Tewatia. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
14.4
Washington Sundar to Rahul Tewatia. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
14.3
Washington Sundar to Shivam Dube. Off break back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Padikkal.
-
14.2
Washington Sundar to Rahul Tewatia. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
14.1
Washington Sundar to Shivam Dube. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by de Villiers, fielded by Patel.
-
13.6
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia. Half volley, down leg side on the back foot glancing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
13.6
Wide Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia. Off cutter full toss, wide outside off stump deep in crease Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.
-
13.5
SIX! Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia. Short, down leg side deep in crease pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
13.4
Harshal Patel to Rahul Tewatia. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
13.3
OUT! Caught. Harshal Patel to Riyan Parag. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man, caught by Chahal. Parag miscues it straight into the hands of Chahal. He departs for 25.
-
13.2
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Riyan Parag. Off cutter yorker, off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
13.1
Harshal Patel to Shivam Dube. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
-
12.6
Kyle Jamieson to Riyan Parag. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, dropped catch by Kohli.
-
12.5
Kyle Jamieson to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Padikkal.
-
12.4
Kyle Jamieson to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, well timed to third man for 2 runs, run save by Sundar.
-
12.3
Kyle Jamieson to Riyan Parag. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
-
12.2
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Riyan Parag. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
12.1
Kyle Jamieson to Riyan Parag. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Padikkal.
-
11.6
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Shivam Dube. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
11.6
Wide Harshal Patel to Shivam Dube. Off cutter yorker, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.
-
11.5
Harshal Patel to Shivam Dube. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
11.4
Harshal Patel to Riyan Parag. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
11.3
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Riyan Parag. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep point for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Parag.
-
11.2
FOUR! Harshal Patel to Riyan Parag. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
11.1
Harshal Patel to Shivam Dube. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jamieson.
-
10.6
Kane Richardson to Riyan Parag. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
10.5
Kane Richardson to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
10.4
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Shivam Dube. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
10.3
Kane Richardson to Riyan Parag. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
10.2
Kane Richardson to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
-
10.1
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Shivam Dube. Length ball, off stump no foot movement driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.