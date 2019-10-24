Scotland vs Bermuda

Scotland romped to a crucial 46-run win over Bermuda in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Dubai on Thursday, boosting this hopes of reaching next year's finals.

Scotland must finish in the top four of their group to have a chance of qualifying for the 2020 T20 World Cup but defeats in two of their first four games had thrown their progress into doubt.

The Saltires now find themselves in a much healthier position, in third place on six points, after a convincing victory over the still-winless Bermuda, who sit rock-bottom of Group A following a fifth defeat.

Calum MacLeod was the star, smashing 74 from 37 deliveries, while big-hitting opener George Munsey too contributed 51 from 41 balls as Scotland set their opponents a daunting 205-run target.

In reply, Bermuda lost regular wickets, but were well up with the required run-rate at one stage - nicely placed at 91-3 after nine overs - courtesy of a fine counter-attack from talented Sussex ball-striker Delray Rawlins.

Rawlins was picked up for £50k by Southern Brave in The Hundred Draft on Sunday, and the 22-year-old demonstrated why he is considered such a talent as he fired four boundaries and three sixes in a 21-ball 46.

But, Rawlins ultimately fell in the 12th over, holing out in the deep off Mark Watt (2-18) - the third of five wickets to fall for 20 runs in the space of four overs - as the Bermuda chase faltered.

Kamau Leverock came in and struck some lusty blows late on, smashing three sixes in his 43 not out from 24 balls. Kamau is the nephew of the larger-than-life Dwayne Leverock, who so lit up the 2007 Cricket World Cup with his diving slip catch against India.

Kamau's cameo wasn't to be enough though, with Bermuda finishing some way short on 158-8. Scotland next take on the Netherlands - level with them on six points, having played a game fewer - in their final group game on Sunday.

Watch continued coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, live on Sky Sports Cricket, continuing with Papua New Guinea vs Singapore from 6.50am on Friday. Ireland play Nigeria at the same time on Saturday.