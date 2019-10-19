Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Scotland

170-6
Result
Badge

Kenya

139-8

Scotland win by 31 runs

Scotland vs Kenya

Scotland beat Kenya to kickstart T20 World Cup qualifying campaign

Richie Berrington took 3-17 as Scotland secured their first win of the T20 World Cup Qualifier

Scotland secured their first win of the T20 World Cup Qualifier as they beat Kenya by 31 runs in Dubai.

After a shock defeat to Singapore on Friday, Kyle Coetzer's side won the toss and elected to bat first as they aimed to bounce back.

While there were no standout knocks - Tom Sole top-scored with an unbeaten 33 from 18 balls - a real team effort helped Scotland up to 170-6 from their 20 overs. Collins Obuya (2-12) and Lucas Oluoch (2-32) took two wickets apiece for Kenya.

In reply, Irfan Karim hit 51 at the top of the order before he was bowled by Richie Berrington (3-17) at the start of the 15th over as Kenya's hopes subsided.

Two wickets in two balls for Safyaan Sharif (2-28) left Kenya 124-6, needing another 47 to win from just 19 balls, and they eventually limped to 139-8.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Jersey got their campaign off to a winning start as they beat Nigeria by 69 runs. Jonty Jenner made 57 not out, as Jersey posted 184-4 before restricting Nigeria to 115-7. SCORECARD

Match Details

Date
19th Oct 2019
Toss
Scotland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ICC Global Cricket Academy No 2
Umpires
A S Pakteen, A Raza

kenya BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I.A. Karim b Berrington 51
A.A. Obanda c Sharif b Sole 12
D.M. Gondaria c MacLeod b Davey 26
C.O. Obuya b Sharif 16
R.R. Patel c sub b Berrington 1
S.O. Ngoche c Cross b Berrington 10
J.S. Kundi c sub b Sharif 0
N.M. Odhiambo c sub b Davey 5
L. Ndandason Not out 7
E.O. Asoyo Not out 1
Extras 7w, 1b, 2lb 10
Total 20.0 Overs 139 - 8
Full Batting Card

scotland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.R.J. Watt 4 0 30 0
S. Sharif 4 0 28 2
Davey 4 0 25 2
H. Tahir 3 0 28 0
T.B. Sole 2 0 8 1
R.D. Berrington 3 0 17 3
Full Bowling Card

