Scotland vs Kenya

Scotland secured their first win of the T20 World Cup Qualifier as they beat Kenya by 31 runs in Dubai.

After a shock defeat to Singapore on Friday, Kyle Coetzer's side won the toss and elected to bat first as they aimed to bounce back.

While there were no standout knocks - Tom Sole top-scored with an unbeaten 33 from 18 balls - a real team effort helped Scotland up to 170-6 from their 20 overs. Collins Obuya (2-12) and Lucas Oluoch (2-32) took two wickets apiece for Kenya.

In reply, Irfan Karim hit 51 at the top of the order before he was bowled by Richie Berrington (3-17) at the start of the 15th over as Kenya's hopes subsided.

Two wickets in two balls for Safyaan Sharif (2-28) left Kenya 124-6, needing another 47 to win from just 19 balls, and they eventually limped to 139-8.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Jersey got their campaign off to a winning start as they beat Nigeria by 69 runs. Jonty Jenner made 57 not out, as Jersey posted 184-4 before restricting Nigeria to 115-7.