Scotland's eventful T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign continued as they earned a nervy four-run win over Papua New Guinea in their third group game in Dubai.

Kyle Coetzer's men - who had surprisingly lost their opening game to Singapore before bouncing back to beat Kenya - looked on course for a routine victory as Papua New Guinea slipped to 94-6 in pursuit of 147 to maintain their 100 per cent record in pool A.

However, Norman Vanua (33 off 18) and Jason Kila (10 off 6) rallied and when 17 runs were plundered from Safyaan Sharif's penultimate over, Papua New Guinea required nine from the last.

Josh Davey, though, played a decisive hand, dismissing Kila and Vanua from the first two balls of the 20th over before limiting Damien Ravu (3no) and Nosaina Pokana (1no) to four runs as the Barramundis finished on 142-9.

Scotland left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir had earlier picked up three wickets, with Sharif and Mark Watt snaring two apiece.

Coetzer (54 off 47) top-scored in Scotland's 146-6, notching his sixth T20I half-century, while Matthew Cross belted an unbeaten 40 from 23 balls.

Scotland are back in action against Namibia on Tuesday.