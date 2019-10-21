Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Scotland

146-6
Result
Badge

Papua N G

142-9

Scotland win by 4 runs

Scotland vs Papua N G

Scotland scrape past Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup Qualifier

Kyle Coetzer's men make it two wins from three with four-run victory

Josh Davey spared Scotland's blushes with a two-wicket final over

Scotland's eventful T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign continued as they earned a nervy four-run win over Papua New Guinea in their third group game in Dubai.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Kyle Coetzer's men - who had surprisingly lost their opening game to Singapore before bouncing back to beat Kenya - looked on course for a routine victory as Papua New Guinea slipped to 94-6 in pursuit of 147 to maintain their 100 per cent record in pool A.

However, Norman Vanua (33 off 18) and Jason Kila (10 off 6) rallied and when 17 runs were plundered from Safyaan Sharif's penultimate over, Papua New Guinea required nine from the last.

Josh Davey, though, played a decisive hand, dismissing Kila and Vanua from the first two balls of the 20th over before limiting Damien Ravu (3no) and Nosaina Pokana (1no) to four runs as the Barramundis finished on 142-9.

Scotland left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir had earlier picked up three wickets, with Sharif and Mark Watt snaring two apiece.

Coetzer (54 off 47) top-scored in Scotland's 146-6, notching his sixth T20I half-century, while Matthew Cross belted an unbeaten 40 from 23 balls.

Scotland are back in action against Namibia on Tuesday.

Match Details

Date
21st Oct 2019
Toss
Scotland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ICC Global Cricket Academy
Umpires
S I S Saikat, A Raza

papua n g BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A. Vala c Hairs b Sharif 20
T.P. Ura s Cross b Tahir 17
L. Siaka b Watt 31
C.J.A. Amini c MacLeod b Watt 9
S. Bau c sub b Tahir 4
R. Hekure b Tahir 2
N.O. Vanua c Sole b Davey 33
K. Doriga c Cross b Sharif 6
J. Kila c Munsey b Davey 10
D.A. Ravu Not out 3
N. Pokana Not out 1
Extras 3w, 3lb 6
Total 20.0 Overs 142 - 9
Full Batting Card

scotland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.R.J. Watt 4 1 23 2
S. Sharif 4 0 32 2
Davey 4 0 23 2
H. Tahir 4 0 24 3
T.B. Sole 3 0 25 0
R.D. Berrington 1 0 12 0
Full Bowling Card

