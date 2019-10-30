Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Scotland

198-6
Result
Badge

UAE

108

Scotland win by 90 runs

Scotland vs UAE

Scotland reach T20 World Cup after thumping UAE in qualifier play-off

George Munsey top-scored with 65 as Scotland qualified for the T20 World Cup

Scotland have qualified for next year's T20 World Cup after thrashing UAE in the third qualifying play-off in Dubai.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kyle Coetzer's side racked up 198-6 from their 20 overs with George Munsey top-scoring with 65 from 43 balls and Richie Berrington smashing a blistering 48 from 18 balls.

Safyaan Sharif struck with the third ball of the UAE reply and the hosts never recovered, Sharif (3-21) adding another two wickets and Mark Watt (3-21) also claiming three wickets as Scotland completed a 90-run win.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Scotland made a superb start as Munsey and Coetzer (34) put on 87 for the first wicket, laying the foundations that allowed them to kick on so forcefully through Berrington and Calum MacLeod (25 off 12 balls) in the latter part of the innings.

Richie Berrington added a wicket to his blistering knock of 48 off 18 balls

Rameez Shahzad (34 from 28 balls) led the way for UAE in the chase as they tried to recover from the loss of two early wickets but when he holed out off Watt, the innings soon unravelled.

Four wickets in eight balls saw UAE slip from 81-3 to 84-7 and when Sharif had Zahoor Khan caught and bowled in the 19th over, they were 108 all out and Scotland were able to celebrate and start planning for the tournament in Australia next autumn.

Match Details

Date
30th Oct 2019
Toss
Scotland won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, A G Wharf

uae BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C. Suri c Cross b Sharif 4
R. Mustafa c Cross b Davey 4
R. Shahzad c Munsey b Watt 34
D. D'Silva Not out 19
M. Usman c Leask b Watt 20
W. Ahmed c Davey b Berrington 6
M. Boota c Munsey b MacLeod 2
S. Ahmed b Watt 0
A. Raza c Leask b Sharif 3
J. Siddique c Leask b Evans 3
Z. Khan c&b Sharif 6
Extras 1nb, 3w, 3lb 7
Total All Out, 18.3 Overs 108
Full Batting Card

scotland BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Sharif 3.3 0 21 3
A.C. Evans 4 1 18 1
Davey 3 0 23 1
M.R.J. Watt 4 0 21 3
C.S. MacLeod 3 0 18 1
R.D. Berrington 1 0 4 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK