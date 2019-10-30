Scotland have qualified for next year's T20 World Cup after thrashing UAE in the third qualifying play-off in Dubai.

Kyle Coetzer's side racked up 198-6 from their 20 overs with George Munsey top-scoring with 65 from 43 balls and Richie Berrington smashing a blistering 48 from 18 balls.

Safyaan Sharif struck with the third ball of the UAE reply and the hosts never recovered, Sharif (3-21) adding another two wickets and Mark Watt (3-21) also claiming three wickets as Scotland completed a 90-run win.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Scotland made a superb start as Munsey and Coetzer (34) put on 87 for the first wicket, laying the foundations that allowed them to kick on so forcefully through Berrington and Calum MacLeod (25 off 12 balls) in the latter part of the innings.

Rameez Shahzad (34 from 28 balls) led the way for UAE in the chase as they tried to recover from the loss of two early wickets but when he holed out off Watt, the innings soon unravelled.

Four wickets in eight balls saw UAE slip from 81-3 to 84-7 and when Sharif had Zahoor Khan caught and bowled in the 19th over, they were 108 all out and Scotland were able to celebrate and start planning for the tournament in Australia next autumn.