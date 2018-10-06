SLC XI vs England

England's second one-day international warm-up match in Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain in Colombo.

Umpires called off Saturday's game between the tourists and a Sri Lankan Board XI at midday with large pools of water having formed around the edges of the outfield at P Sara Oval.

England fared better on Friday in their opening practice game at the same venue, beating the Board XI by 43 runs on DLS in a fixture affected by bad light.

Skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root stuck unbeaten nineties - and batted against ambidextrous 20-year-old spinner Kamindu Mendis - after Moeen Ali had taken three wickets.

Morgan's men begin their five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Wednesday, a clash you can see live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30am.

England lost 5-2 in their previous ODI series in Sri Lanka in 2014, Alastair Cook's last as captain before he was sacked and replaced by Morgan ahead of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

England suffered a dismal World Cup campaign as they were dumped out in the group stage but have since flourished under Morgan's captaincy - they have ascended to No 1 in the ICC rankings and are currently on a run of eight bilateral ODI series wins on the spin.

Watch the first ODI between Sri Lanka and England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30am on Wednesday.