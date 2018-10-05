SLC XI vs England

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan hit nineties as England kicked off the one-day leg of their tour of Sri Lanka with a 43-run DLS victory in a weather-affected 50-over warm-up match.

ODI captain Morgan (91no) and Test counterpart Root put (90no) on an unbroken 174 for the third wicket as England reached 215-2 in 35.3 overs chasing a revised 275 from 47 before bad light stopped play for the second and final time at P Sara Oval in Colombo.

Jonny Bairstow was out for three to a dubious lbw call, while opening partner Jason Roy scored 27, meaning Morgan and Root joined forces at 41-2 in the ninth over as the tourists initially set about chasing down 287-9.

England, who will play five one-day internationals and a T20 against the full Sri Lanka side this month, will also have been encouraged by Moeen Ali's form with the ball.

The off-spinner was the pick of the attack, claiming 3-42, including bowling openers Dimuth Karunaratne (25) and Lahiru Thirimanne (23) in the 10th over after the pair had shared a half-century stand.

Ali's fellow spinners Adil Rashid and Root bagged a wicket each and bowled economically, while seamers Mark Wood and Ben Stokes claimed two scalps apiece, Wood's coming from the last two balls off the final over.

However, England new boy Olly Stone and Chris Woakes went wicketless, with Woakes leaking 55 runs from his six overs in an innings in which home skipper Dinesh Chandimal top-scored with 77.

Chandimal - who will also captain the full Sri Lanka side in the ODI series following the sacking of Angelo Mathews - shared fifty partnerships with Kusal Mendis (22) and Kamindu Mendis (61 off 72), before ambidextrous spinner Kamindu and Isura Udana (40) blazed 60 for the seventh wicket.

Kamindu then displayed his adaptability with the ball as he bowled both right-arm off-breaks and left-arm spin in England's innings.

Alex Hales, Sam Curran, Tom Curran and Liam Dawson missed out on England selection but will be hoping to figure in Saturday's second warm-up against the Sri Lanka XI and press their claims for inclusion in Wednesday's opening ODI in Dambulla.

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and England is on Wednesday.