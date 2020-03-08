SLC XI vs England

Uncapped leg-spinner Matt Parkinson picked up four wickets as England bowled out the Sri Lanka Board XI for 245 on the second day of their warm-up match in Katunayake.

SCORECARD

Parkinson, who is expected to start as England's third-choice spinner when the Test series against Sri Lanka begins on March 19, live on Sky Sports Cricket, took advantage of Jack Leach's calf injury to stake his claim.

The 23-year-old Lancashire bowler finished with figures of 4-68, while off-spinner Dom Bess took 3-54 and seamer Chris Woakes 2-21 as the Board XI were dismissed for a first-innings deficit of 71.

v Live Test Cricket Sri Lanka vs England March 19, 2020, 4:00am

Get a Sky Sports Pass

Upgrade to Sky Sports

England extended their advantage to 110 going into the final day, with Zak Crawley (27 not out) and Joe Denly (11no) at the crease after Dom Sibley had departed for a second-ball duck.

Parkinson, who featured for England in both limited-overs formats during their tours of New Zealand and South Africa earlier in the winter, is now feeling more comfortable in the red-ball game as well.

"There haven't been many days yet in a white shirt, but to get four wickets was very pleasing," he said. "I hope I'm becoming a better bowler and I can use what I've learned.

"I was in South Africa for two months and a bit, so you'd be wrong not to try to get the most out of the trip. Hopefully I've done that.

"Having not played much red-ball cricket, I needed to prove I can take wickets and almost get over the nerves of bowling with these lads. I'm still very raw with the red ball and I think people sometimes forget that spinners develop later.

"Being picked on three Test tours, the expectations are raised, but I've only played 20 first-class games, so I'm still very new to red-ball cricket.

"I found it difficult to bowl spin in New Zealand and South Africa but hopefully the (Test) wickets in Galle and Colombo will be raggers."

Parkinson's first two wickets came from successive balls split by the lunch break -Lahiru Milantha chipping to extra cover and home captain Milinda Siriwardana then falling to the first delivery of the afternoon session.

The leg-spinner added two more in the evening session, with Sam Curran taking a catch at mid-wicket to remove Promod Maduwantha before Ben Foakes - who split wicketkeeping duties with Jos Buttler - snapped up Chamika Karunaratne.

In addition to his two wickets, Woakes had a couple of chances put down at slip by skipper Joe Root, while the other fell to Saqib Mahmood, the quickest of the England bowlers on show.