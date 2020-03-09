Cricket Match

Day 3 of 3
Badge

SLC XI

245
Result
Badge

England

316 & 320-7

Match Drawn

SLC XI vs England

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope impress as England bat through final day of Sri Lanka warm-up

Watch England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket, beginning on Thursday, March 19

Zak Crawley made 91 on the third day of the warm-up match

Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope both made half-centuries as England batted throughout the third and final day of their warm-up match against a Sri Lanka Board XI in Katunayake.

SCORECARD

England finished on 320/7, 391 runs ahead of the hosts, with Crawley (91), Pope (77) and Ben Stokes (43) making most of the runs.

With the option for each side to use 16 players, captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler did not bat again, having made 78 and 79 respectively in the first innings.

England play one more warm-up match against a Sri Lanka Board President's XI in Colombo on March 12 before the two-Test series starts in Galle on March 19, live on Sky Sports.

v

Live Test Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England

March 19, 2020, 4:00am


The match against the President's XI is a four-day first-class contest, where England will be expected to pick their preferred side ahead of the Test series.

Most of England's batsmen got some useful time in the middle over the three days in Katunayake.

Crawley in particular looked in good touch as he followed up his 43 on the first day with 91 from 99 balls in the second innings.

The 22-year-old hit 17 boundaries before he was caught at silly mid-off from the first ball after the lunch break.

Ollie Pope impressed for England

Joe Denly was brilliantly caught at second slip for 27 while Stokes, who only faced five deliveries in the first innings, was dismissed for 43 off 42 balls as he looked for a fifth successive boundary off Duvindu Tillakaratne.

Keaton Jennings came to the crease after Crawley was dismissed and didn't enhance his chances of a Test recall as he was trapped lbw for 23, having been dismissed by the same method for 19 in the first innings.

The 27-year-old is back in the squad for the first time in a year but may miss out on a spot in the XI.

Pope looked impressive as he made 77 while wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes finished not out in the 20s for the second time in the match and Sam Curran was caught for 26.

Watch England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4am on Thursday, March 19.

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Mar 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Free Trade Sports Complex
Umpires
A G Dissanayake, R A Kottahachchi

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Z. Crawley c Perera b Tillakaratne 91
D.P. Sibley c Igalagamage b Anjula 0
J.L. Denly c Perera b Karunaratne 27
B.A. Stokes c Cooray b Tillakaratne 43
O.J.D. Pope lbw Anjula 77
K.K. Jennings lbw Cooray 23
B.T. Foakes Not out 24
S.M. Curran c Karunaratne b Kaushal 26
Extras 5nb, 4lb 9
Total 79.1 Overs 320 - 7
Full Batting Card

slc xi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.T. Gamage 10 1 49 0
K. Anjula 10 1 45 2
P.M. Pushpakumara 20 1 50 0
C. Karunaratne 5 1 17 1
B.K.E.L. Milantha 1 0 2 0
S.M.L.D. Samarakoon 8 1 36 0
P.H.T. Kaushal 8.1 2 39 1
D.S. Tillakaratne 12 1 62 2
M.M.M.S. Cooray 6 0 18 1
Full Bowling Card

