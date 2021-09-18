Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Somerset

71-3 (10.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

Kent

167-7

Somerset need 97 runs to win from 9.5 overs

Somerset vs Kent

SUMMARY
Somerset 1st 71-3 (10.1 ov)
Kent 1st 167-7 (20.0 ov)
Somerset 1st Innings71-3

somerset Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T. Banton s Billings b Denly 0 2 0 0 0.00
W.C.F. Smeed Not out 36 29 2 1 124.14
L.P. Goldsworthy c Bell-Drummond b Klaassen 3 7 0 0 42.86
T.B. Abell c Klaassen b Kamawal 26 20 3 0 130.00
T.A. Lammonby Not out 3 3 0 0 100.00
Extras 3w, 3
Total 10.1 Overs, 3 wkts 71
To Bat: 
R.E. van der Merwe,
L. Gregory,
B.G.F. Green,
C. Overton,
J.H. Davey,
M. de Lange

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Banton 0.2ov
  2. 3 Goldsworthy 1.5ov
  3. 61 Abell 8.3ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Kent Bowling
O M R W Econ
Denly 2.1 0 17 1 7.85
F. Klaassen 2 0 17 1 8.50
G. Stewart 1 0 5 0 5.00
M.E. Milnes 1 0 8 0 8.00
Q.A. Kamawal 2 0 13 1 6.50
Stevens 2 0 11 0 5.50

Kent 1st Innings167-7

kent Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Z. Crawley c Lammonby b Goldsworthy 41 33 4 0 124.24
D.J. Bell-Drummond c Smeed b van der Merwe 18 15 1 1 120.00
J.L. Denly c Abell b van der Merwe 0 1 0 0 0.00
S.W. Billings (c) c Gregory b van der Merwe 2 5 0 0 40.00
J.A. Leaning c Green b Davey 27 29 2 0 93.10
J.M. Cox Not out 58 28 3 3 207.14
D.I. Stevens run out (Overton) 12 8 0 1 150.00
G. Stewart run out (Davey) 2 2 0 0 100.00
Q.A. Kamawal Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 2nb, 2w, 1b, 2lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 167
To Bat: 
Q.A. Kamawal,
M.E. Milnes
F.J. Klaassen

Fall of Wickets

  1. 44 Bell-Drummond 5.2ov
  2. 44 Denly 5.3ov
  3. 52 Billings 7.3ov
  4. 75 Crawley 11.2ov
  5. 111 Leaning 15.6ov
  6. 141 Stevens 18.4ov
  7. 151 Stewart 19.2ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Somerset Bowling
O M R W Econ
Overton 4 0 37 0 9.25
Davey 4 0 41 1 10.25
van der Merwe 4 0 19 3 4.75
L.P. Goldsworthy 4 0 27 1 6.75
B.G.F. Green 2 0 17 0 8.50
de Lange 2 0 23 0 11.50

Match Details

Date
18th Sep 2021
Toss
Somerset won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
M J Saggers, M Burns
TV Umpire
N L Bainton
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
G D Lloyd

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 18, 2021 8:55pm

  •  

    10.1

    Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    9.6

    Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Leaning.

  •  

    9.5

    Darren Stevens to Tom Lammonby. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    9.4

    Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Leaning.

  •  

    9.3

    Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Crawley, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    9.2

    Darren Stevens to Tom Lammonby. Length ball, working, Edged to cover for 1 run, fielded by Denly.

  •  

    9.1

    Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    8.6

    Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    8.5

    Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    8.5

    Wide Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    8.4

    Qais Ahmad to Tom Lammonby. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stewart.

  • 8.3

    OUT! Caught. Qais Ahmad to Tom Abell. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to point, caught by Klaassen.

  •  

    8.2

    Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Leaning.

  •  

    8.1

    Qais Ahmad to Tom Abell. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Leaning.

  •  

    7.6

    Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, missed to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    7.5

    Darren Stevens to Tom Abell. Length ball, flick, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.4

    Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    7.3

    Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Edged to silly point for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    7.2

    Darren Stevens to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    7.1

    Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    6.6

    Qais Ahmad to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Leaning.

  •  

    6.5

    Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    6.4

    Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    6.3

    Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, sweeping, Edged to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stevens.

  •  

    6.2

    Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    6.1

    Qais Ahmad to Tom Abell. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Milnes.

  •  

    5.6

    Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Back of a length, pushing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    5.4

    FOUR! Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Length ball, flick, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Fredrick Klaassen to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Milnes.

  •  

    5.1

    FOUR! Fredrick Klaassen to Tom Abell. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Matthew Milnes to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    4.5

    Matthew Milnes to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    4.4

    Matthew Milnes to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Denly.

  •  

    4.3

    Matthew Milnes to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    4.3

    Wide Matthew Milnes to Tom Abell. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    4.2

    Matthew Milnes to Will Smeed. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    4.1

    Matthew Milnes to Tom Abell. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    3.6

    Grant Stewart to Will Smeed. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leaning.

  •  

    3.5

    Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Klaassen.

  •  

    3.4

    Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.

  •  

    3.3

    Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leaning.

  •  

    3.2

    Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.

  •  

    3.1

    Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.

  •  

    2.6

    SIX! Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs, fielded by Milnes.

  •  

    2.4

    Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    2.4

    Wide Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Missed (Leg Side) to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Full toss, flick, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    FOUR! Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Leaning.

  •  

    2.1

    Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs, fielded by Milnes.

  •  

    1.6

    Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  • 1.5

    OUT! Caught. Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Half volley, flick, Edged in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    1.4

    Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Yorker, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Kamawal.

  •  

    1.2

    Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Full toss, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    1.1

    Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Half volley, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Half volley, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.

  •  

    0.5

    Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Length ball, defending, Played to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stewart.

  •  

    0.4

    Joe Denly to Lewis Goldsworthy. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.

  •  

    0.3

    Joe Denly to Lewis Goldsworthy. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs, fielded by Milnes.

  • 0.2

    OUT! Stumped. Joe Denly to Tom Banton. Length ball, defending, missed, by Billings.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Joe Denly to Tom Banton. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.

Full Commentary