Somerset vs Kent

Somerset 1st Innings71-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Banton
|s Billings b Denly
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|W.C.F. Smeed
|Not out
|36
|29
|2
|1
|124.14
|L.P. Goldsworthy
|c Bell-Drummond b Klaassen
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|T.B. Abell
|c Klaassen b Kamawal
|26
|20
|3
|0
|130.00
|T.A. Lammonby
|Not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|10.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|71
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Banton 0.2ov
- 3 Goldsworthy 1.5ov
- 61 Abell 8.3ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Denly
|2.1
|0
|17
|1
|7.85
|F. Klaassen
|2
|0
|17
|1
|8.50
|G. Stewart
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|M.E. Milnes
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|Q.A. Kamawal
|2
|0
|13
|1
|6.50
|Stevens
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
Kent 1st Innings167-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|c Lammonby b Goldsworthy
|41
|33
|4
|0
|124.24
|D.J. Bell-Drummond
|c Smeed b van der Merwe
|18
|15
|1
|1
|120.00
|J.L. Denly
|c Abell b van der Merwe
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.W. Billings (c)
|c Gregory b van der Merwe
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|J.A. Leaning
|c Green b Davey
|27
|29
|2
|0
|93.10
|J.M. Cox
|Not out
|58
|28
|3
|3
|207.14
|D.I. Stevens
|run out (Overton)
|12
|8
|0
|1
|150.00
|G. Stewart
|run out (Davey)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Q.A. Kamawal
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2nb, 2w, 1b, 2lb
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|167
- To Bat:
- Q.A. Kamawal,
- M.E. Milnes
- F.J. Klaassen
Fall of Wickets
- 44 Bell-Drummond 5.2ov
- 44 Denly 5.3ov
- 52 Billings 7.3ov
- 75 Crawley 11.2ov
- 111 Leaning 15.6ov
- 141 Stevens 18.4ov
- 151 Stewart 19.2ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Overton
|4
|0
|37
|0
|9.25
|Davey
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|van der Merwe
|4
|0
|19
|3
|4.75
|L.P. Goldsworthy
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|B.G.F. Green
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|de Lange
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Sep 2021
- Toss
- Somerset won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- M J Saggers, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- N L Bainton
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- G D Lloyd
Live Commentary
-
10.1
Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
9.6
Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Leaning.
-
9.5
Darren Stevens to Tom Lammonby. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
-
9.4
Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Leaning.
-
9.3
Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Crawley, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
9.2
Darren Stevens to Tom Lammonby. Length ball, working, Edged to cover for 1 run, fielded by Denly.
-
9.1
Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
8.6
Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
8.5
Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
8.5
Wide Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
8.4
Qais Ahmad to Tom Lammonby. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Stewart.
-
8.3
OUT! Caught. Qais Ahmad to Tom Abell. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to point, caught by Klaassen.
-
8.2
Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Leaning.
-
8.1
Qais Ahmad to Tom Abell. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Leaning.
-
7.6
Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, missed to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
7.5
Darren Stevens to Tom Abell. Length ball, flick, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
7.4
Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
7.3
Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Edged to silly point for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
7.2
Darren Stevens to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
7.1
Darren Stevens to Will Smeed. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
-
6.6
Qais Ahmad to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Leaning.
-
6.5
Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
6.4
Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
6.3
Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Length ball, sweeping, Edged to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stevens.
-
6.2
Qais Ahmad to Will Smeed. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cox.
-
6.1
Qais Ahmad to Tom Abell. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Milnes.
-
5.6
Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Back of a length, pushing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
5.5
Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
5.4
FOUR! Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Length ball, flick, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.3
FOUR! Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Fredrick Klaassen to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Milnes.
-
5.1
FOUR! Fredrick Klaassen to Tom Abell. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
4.6
Matthew Milnes to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
4.5
Matthew Milnes to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
4.4
Matthew Milnes to Will Smeed. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Denly.
-
4.3
Matthew Milnes to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
4.3
Wide Matthew Milnes to Tom Abell. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
4.2
Matthew Milnes to Will Smeed. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
-
4.1
Matthew Milnes to Tom Abell. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cox.
-
3.6
Grant Stewart to Will Smeed. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leaning.
-
3.5
Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Klaassen.
-
3.4
Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.
-
3.3
Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Back of a length, working, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leaning.
-
3.2
Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.
-
3.1
Grant Stewart to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.
-
2.6
SIX! Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
2.5
Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs, fielded by Milnes.
-
2.4
Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
2.4
Wide Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Length ball, working, Missed (Leg Side) to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
2.3
FOUR! Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Full toss, flick, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.2
FOUR! Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Leaning.
-
2.1
Joe Denly to Tom Abell. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs, fielded by Milnes.
-
1.6
Fredrick Klaassen to Will Smeed. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
1.5
OUT! Caught. Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Half volley, flick, Edged in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Bell-Drummond.
-
1.4
Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Yorker, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.3
Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Kamawal.
-
1.2
Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Full toss, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
1.1
Fredrick Klaassen to Lewis Goldsworthy. Half volley, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
0.6
Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Half volley, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.
-
0.5
Joe Denly to Will Smeed. Length ball, defending, Played to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stewart.
-
0.4
Joe Denly to Lewis Goldsworthy. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bell-Drummond.
-
0.3
Joe Denly to Lewis Goldsworthy. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs, fielded by Milnes.
-
0.2
OUT! Stumped. Joe Denly to Tom Banton. Length ball, defending, missed, by Billings.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Joe Denly to Tom Banton. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaassen.