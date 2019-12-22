Cricket Match

Day 3 of 3
Badge

South Africa A

325-5
Result
Badge

England

456-7

Match Drawn

South Africa A vs England

James Anderson takes two wickets but England toil on final day of Test warm-up

Four-Test series against South Africa starts at Centurion on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket

James Anderson claimed 3-41 from 19 overs

James Anderson picked up two wickets but England's bowlers toiled on the whole on the last day of their Test warm-up in South Africa.

SCORECARD | ENGLAND FIXTURES

Anderson accounted for Rudi Second (55) and Kyle Verreynne (74) as he finished with innings figures of 3-41 from 19 overs and ended any lingering doubts about his fitness as he prepares to play his 150th Test and first since August after limping out of the Ashes opener with a calf injury.

Keegen Petersen (111) propelled South Africa A to 325-5 in reply to England's 456-7 as the hosts progressed from their overnight 154-2.

Petersen's dismissal, bowled by Sam Curran (1-62) having hit 12 fours in his 240-ball knock, triggered the end of play at Willowmoore Park.

v

Live Test Cricket

S Africa vs England

December 26, 2019, 7:00am


Remote Record

England will now head for Centurion for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am, with three members of their bowling attack yet to have delivered a ball on tour.

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach have been struck down by illness and did not figure against South Africa A or the preceding two-day friendly against a South Africa Invitational XI.

England batting coach Graham Thorpe, though, has insisted that the trio's condition is improving ahead of the start of the four-Test series against Faf du Plessis' Proteas.

England, then under the captaincy of Sir Alastair Cook, triumphed 2-1 in South Africa in 2015-16 but have only won one Test series away from home since then, in Sri Lanka in late 2018.

Watch the first Test between South Africa and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am on Boxing Day.

Match Details

Date
20th - 23rd Dec 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Umpires
S D Harris, B M White

south africa a BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.J. Malan b Stokes 34
R.R. Hendricks c Stokes b Anderson 6
K.D. Petersen b Curran 111
R.S. Second c Buttler b Anderson 55
K. Verreynne lbw Anderson 74
N. Brand Not out 19
Extras 14nb, 1w, 1b, 1 26
Total 93.2 Overs 325 - 5
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Anderson 19 7 41 3
Woakes 17 2 51 0
S.M. Curran 16.2 1 62 1
M.W. Parkinson 19 3 60 0
Stokes 13 0 68 1
Denly 7 1 25 0
Root 2 0 7 0
Full Bowling Card

