South Africa A vs England

James Anderson picked up two wickets but England's bowlers toiled on the whole on the last day of their Test warm-up in South Africa.

Anderson accounted for Rudi Second (55) and Kyle Verreynne (74) as he finished with innings figures of 3-41 from 19 overs and ended any lingering doubts about his fitness as he prepares to play his 150th Test and first since August after limping out of the Ashes opener with a calf injury.

Keegen Petersen (111) propelled South Africa A to 325-5 in reply to England's 456-7 as the hosts progressed from their overnight 154-2.

Petersen's dismissal, bowled by Sam Curran (1-62) having hit 12 fours in his 240-ball knock, triggered the end of play at Willowmoore Park.

England will now head for Centurion for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am, with three members of their bowling attack yet to have delivered a ball on tour.

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach have been struck down by illness and did not figure against South Africa A or the preceding two-day friendly against a South Africa Invitational XI.

England batting coach Graham Thorpe, though, has insisted that the trio's condition is improving ahead of the start of the four-Test series against Faf du Plessis' Proteas.

England, then under the captaincy of Sir Alastair Cook, triumphed 2-1 in South Africa in 2015-16 but have only won one Test series away from home since then, in Sri Lanka in late 2018.

Watch the first Test between South Africa and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am on Boxing Day.