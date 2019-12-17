England captain Joe Root scored an unbeaten 72 as the tourists made 309-4 on day one of their warm-up match against a Cricket South Africa Invitational XI.

Having elected to bat first in the two-day game at Benoni, Root followed Dom Sibley (58no) and Joe Denly (60no) in retiring not out as he continued his good form after his double century against New Zealand in his last innings.

The trio departed to give others time in the middle ahead of the first Test at Centurion with Zak Crawley (28no) and Sam Curran (18no) there at the close after Ollie Pope (20), Jos Buttler (15) and Jonny Bairstow (13) fell in the evening session.

England will spend day two in the field and it is hoped that both Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will be fit to take part after suffering with colds on the first day.

England lost Rory Burns (16) before lunch as he top-edged a pull shot to fine leg. Sibley and Denly batted calmly through to the break and, with Denly cashing in after being dropped on 28, they had put on 103 together before retiring.

Root and Pope replaced them and after playing watchfully before tea, the England skipper in particular opened up at the start of the final session. Although Pope was adjudged lbw, Root went on and the second of three boundaries on the spin brought up his fifty.

The Yorkshireman signed off with a six and Buttler joined him back in the dressing room after edging to slip. Bairstow followed 12 overs later when he thumped a full toss straight to mid off, leaving Crawley and Curran to bat through a serene final hour.

After managing just 38 runs in three innings across two Tests in New Zealand, a half-century was a timely boost for Sibley as he attempts to nail down his place at the top of the order for the Boxing Day Test.

"I want to peak at the right times," he said at the close of play. "I know that especially, but it was just a case of working on a couple of things.

"It was nice to get a bit of time at the crease and get those things embedded in my game. For me personally it was nice to get a few runs.

"You can't really beat time at the crease and there's another three-day game coming up so there'll be there as well. I've got to start getting some scores but hopefully Boxing Day will be my day, if I play."

