Day 1 of 2
Badge

South Africa In

 

In Play
Badge

England

158-1  (52.2 ov)

South Africa In vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 158-1 (52.2 ov)
England 1st Innings158-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns c Litheko b Tait 16 41 3 0 39.02
D.P. Sibley ret not out 58 140 8 0 41.43
J.L. Denly ret not out 60 98 10 1 61.22
J.E. Root (c) Not out 15 28 2 0 53.57
O.J.D. Pope Not out 3 10 0 0 30.00
Extras 3nb, 3lb 6
Total 52.2 Overs, 1 wkts 158
To Bat: 
J.C. Buttler,
J.M. Bairstow,
Z. Crawley,
S.M. Curran,
C.R. Woakes,
M.J. Leach

Fall of Wickets

  1. 37 Burns 12.5ov
South Africa In Bowling
O M R W Econ
R.A. Cartwright 11.1 5 15 0 1.34
S. Tait 12 2 39 1 3.25
M. Arnold 10 2 27 0 2.70
K. Mohale 10 2 28 0 2.80
K.I. Simmonds 9 1 42 0 4.67

Match Details

Date
17th - 20th Dec 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Umpires
S Gasa, M N Gampu