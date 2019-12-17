Cricket Match
South Africa In
England
158-1 (52.2 ov)
England 1st Innings158-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|c Litheko b Tait
|16
|41
|3
|0
|39.02
|D.P. Sibley
|ret not out
|58
|140
|8
|0
|41.43
|J.L. Denly
|ret not out
|60
|98
|10
|1
|61.22
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|15
|28
|2
|0
|53.57
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30.00
|Extras
|3nb, 3lb
|6
|Total
|52.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|158
Fall of Wickets
- 37 Burns 12.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R.A. Cartwright
|11.1
|5
|15
|0
|1.34
|S. Tait
|12
|2
|39
|1
|3.25
|M. Arnold
|10
|2
|27
|0
|2.70
|K. Mohale
|10
|2
|28
|0
|2.80
|K.I. Simmonds
|9
|1
|42
|0
|4.67
Match Details
- Date
- 17th - 20th Dec 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Willowmoore Park, Benoni
- Umpires
- S Gasa, M N Gampu