Day 1 of 1
Badge

South Africa In

 

In Play
Badge

England

107-4  (19.4 ov)

England are 107 for 4 with 30.2 overs left

South Africa In vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 107-4 (19.4 ov)
England 1st Innings107-4

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy Not out 66 61 6 1 108.20
J.M. Bairstow lbw Tait 4 4 1 0 100.00
J.E. Root c Masondo b Tait 0 1 0 0 0.00
E.J.G. Morgan (c) b Manack 0 3 0 0 0.00
J.L. Denly c Swanepoel b Nhlebela 29 41 3 0 70.73
Extras 2w, 4b, 6
Total 19.4 Overs, 4 wkts 107
To Bat: 
T. Banton,
C.R. Woakes,
D.J. Malan,
M.M. Ali,
S.M. Curran,
C.J. Jordan
S. Mahmood
T.K. Curran
A.U. Rashid
M.W. Parkinson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 5 Bairstow 0.5ov
  2. 5 Root 0.6ov
  3. 16 Morgan 3.1ov
  4. 95 Denly 16.4ov
South Africa In Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Tait 4 0 22 2 5.50
I. Manack 4 0 13 1 3.25
B. Swanepoel 3 0 19 0 6.33
J.G. Dill 5.4 0 27 0 4.76
S. Nhlebela 3 0 22 1 7.33

Match Details

Date
31st Jan 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Boland Bank Park, Paarl
Umpires
A Paleker, S George