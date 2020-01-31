Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
South Africa In
In Play
England
107-4 (19.4 ov)
England are 107 for 4 with 30.2 overs left
South Africa In vs England
|England 1st
|107-4 (19.4 ov)
|England are 107 for 4 with 30.2 overs left
England 1st Innings107-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|66
|61
|6
|1
|108.20
|J.M. Bairstow
|lbw Tait
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|J.E. Root
|c Masondo b Tait
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|b Manack
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.L. Denly
|c Swanepoel b Nhlebela
|29
|41
|3
|0
|70.73
|Extras
|2w, 4b,
|6
|Total
|19.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|107
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Bairstow 0.5ov
- 5 Root 0.6ov
- 16 Morgan 3.1ov
- 95 Denly 16.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Tait
|4
|0
|22
|2
|5.50
|I. Manack
|4
|0
|13
|1
|3.25
|B. Swanepoel
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|J.G. Dill
|5.4
|0
|27
|0
|4.76
|S. Nhlebela
|3
|0
|22
|1
|7.33
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Jan 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Boland Bank Park, Paarl
- Umpires
- A Paleker, S George