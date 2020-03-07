Cricket Match
S Africa
72-2
Australia
254-7 (50.0 ov)
S Africa vs Australia
|S Africa 1st
|72-2 (14.5 ov)
|Australia 1st
|254-7 (50.0 ov)
|South Africa need 183 runs to win from 35.1 overs
S Africa 1st Innings72-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.N. Malan
|c Carey b Hazlewood
|23
|26
|4
|0
|88.46
|Q. de Kock (c)
|b Hazlewood
|26
|31
|2
|2
|83.87
|J.T. Smuts
|Not out
|15
|21
|2
|0
|71.43
|K. Verreynne
|Not out
|6
|11
|0
|0
|54.55
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|14.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|72
Fall of Wickets
- 47 de Kock 8.1ov
- 54 Malan 10.3ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.A. Richardson
|5
|1
|22
|0
|4.40
|Hazlewood
|5
|1
|16
|2
|3.20
|K.W. Richardson
|2.3
|0
|21
|0
|8.40
|A. Zampa
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
Australia 1st Innings254-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c de Kock b Nortje
|4
|9
|0
|0
|44.44
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Miller b Dupavillion
|22
|48
|3
|0
|45.83
|S.P.D. Smith
|lbw Phehlukwayo
|20
|26
|3
|0
|76.92
|M. Labuschagne
|b Nortje
|108
|108
|8
|0
|100.00
|D.J.M. Short
|c Klaasen b Smuts
|36
|44
|3
|0
|81.82
|M.R. Marsh
|run out (Miller)
|32
|41
|2
|1
|78.05
|A.T. Carey
|b Smuts
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.A. Richardson
|Not out
|24
|20
|3
|0
|120.00
|K.W. Richardson
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|5w, 1b, 2lb
|8
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|254
- To Bat:
- A. Zampa,
- J.R. Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Warner 4.2ov
- 43 Smith 11.3ov
- 55 Finch 14.6ov
- 136 Short 31.1ov
- 189 Marsh 42.1ov
- 189 Carey 42.4ov
- 253 Labuschagne 49.5ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A. Nortje
|7
|0
|35
|2
|5.00
|L. Sipamla
|8
|0
|40
|0
|5.00
|D. du Pavilion
|6
|0
|21
|1
|3.50
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|7
|0
|49
|1
|7.00
|K.A. Maharaj
|10
|0
|45
|0
|4.50
|H. Klaasen
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|J.T. Smuts
|9
|1
|42
|2
|4.67
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Mar 2020
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Senwes Park
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
Live Commentary
-
14.5
Kane Richardson to Kyle Verreynne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
14.4
Kane Richardson to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
14.3
Kane Richardson to JJ Smuts. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to silly point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
14.2
Kane Richardson to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
14.1
Kane Richardson to Kyle Verreynne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
13.6
Adam Zampa to JJ Smuts. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
13.5
FOUR! Adam Zampa to JJ Smuts. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Much flatter with more pace on the delivery. Wrong length though and Smuts is able to rock back and smash a hard shot through the off side.
-
13.4
Adam Zampa to JJ Smuts. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
13.3
Adam Zampa to Kyle Verreynne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
13.2
Adam Zampa to Kyle Verreynne. Top spinning length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
13.1
Adam Zampa to Kyle Verreynne. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
12.6
Kane Richardson to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
12.5
Kane Richardson to Kyle Verreynne. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
12.4
Kane Richardson to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
12.3
Kane Richardson to Kyle Verreynne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
12.2
Kane Richardson to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
12.1
Kane Richardson to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
11.6
Adam Zampa to Kyle Verreynne. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
11.5
Adam Zampa to JJ Smuts. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Zampa, fielded by Warner.
-
11.4
Adam Zampa to Kyle Verreynne. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
11.3
Adam Zampa to JJ Smuts. Leg spinner yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
11.2
Adam Zampa to Kyle Verreynne. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
11.1
Adam Zampa to JJ Smuts. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
10.6
Josh Hazlewood to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
10.5
Josh Hazlewood to JJ Smuts. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
10.4
Josh Hazlewood to Kyle Verreynne. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
10.3
OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Carey. Just enough movement to find the edge. Loose shot by Malan as he poked his hands at a delivery outside his off stump without much conviction. That is the start Australia wanted.
-
10.2
Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Marsh.
-
10.1
Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
9.6
Jhye Richardson to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Finch.
-
9.5
Jhye Richardson to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
9.4
Jhye Richardson to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Short.
-
9.3
Jhye Richardson to JJ Smuts. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
9.2
Jhye Richardson to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Smith.
-
9.1
Jhye Richardson to Janneman Malan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
8.6
Josh Hazlewood to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
8.5
Josh Hazlewood to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
8.4
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge past third man for 4 runs. Squared up while looking towards the leg side. Takes the outside edge and lands out of reach of first slip.
-
8.3
Josh Hazlewood to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
8.2
Josh Hazlewood to JJ Smuts. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
8.1
OUT! Bowled. Josh Hazlewood to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, inside edge to. Much needed for Australia to try and regain some control. Unfortunate from a batting perspective but the angled bat didn't help.
-
7.6
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Two cracking drives in a row. This one much more forward in his foot movement and caressing the ball between extra cover and mid off.
-
7.5
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Punched on the up at the top of the bounce. Dissected the field and left fielders strewn across the grass.
-
7.4
Kane Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.3
SIX! Kane Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Even better from de Kock. Tiny movement across his stumps before placing the bat at the exact angle to get it over fine leg for six.
-
7.2
Kane Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
7.1
Kane Richardson to Janneman Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Finch, fielded by Warner.
-
6.6
Jhye Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
6.5
Jhye Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
6.4
SIX! Jhye Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. A superb shot as de Kock uses his feet and swings the bat through the line. Great way to release some pressure.
-
6.3
Jhye Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Short.
-
6.2
Jhye Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
6.1
Jhye Richardson to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Short.
-
5.6
Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood, fielded by Marsh.
-
5.5
Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
5.4
Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
5.3
Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
5.2
Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
5.1
Josh Hazlewood to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.