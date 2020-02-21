Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

89
Result
Badge

Australia

196-6

Australia win by 107 runs

S Africa vs Australia

Ashton Agar takes T20I hat-trick in Australia's win over South Africa

Ashton Agar celebrates his hat-trick

Ashton Agar became only the second Australian to take a T20 international hat-trick as his side humbled South Africa by 107 runs in the first of their three-match series in Johannesburg.

SCORECARD

The left-arm spinner removed Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn in consecutive deliveries to finish with career-best figures of 5-24 as the Proteas crumbled to 89 all out - their lowest ever T20I total.

Agar's achievement was just the 13th instance of an international T20I hat-trick - with Brett Lee, against Bangladesh at the 2007 World Cup, the only other Australian to register that feat.

The victory also marked the first appearance in South Africa for former Australia captain Steve Smith since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, which saw him lose the captaincy and serve a year's ban, along with team-mate David Warner.

The 30-year-old top-scored with 45 from 32 balls to set up Australia's total of 196-6 - and that proved more than enough as they bowled out their hosts with more than five overs to spare.

More follows...

Match Details

Date
21st Feb 2020
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
New Wanderers Stadium
Umpires
A T Holdstock, A Paleker
TV Umpire
B P Jele
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
B M White

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock b Starc 2
H.E. van der Dussen c Starc b Cummins 6
F. du Plessis c Richardson b Agar 24
J.T. Smuts c Zampa b Cummins 7
D.A. Miller c Carey b Zampa 2
P.J. van Biljon b Agar 16
A.L. Phehlukwayo lbw Agar 0
D.W. Steyn c Finch b Agar 0
K.S. Rabada b Zampa 22
L. Ngidi c Warner b Agar 1
T. Shamsi Not out 2
Extras 7w, 7
Total All Out, 14.3 Overs 89
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 3 0 23 1
K.W. Richardson 3 0 20 0
P.J. Cummins 2 0 13 2
A. Zampa 2.1 0 8 1
Agar 4 0 24 5
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK