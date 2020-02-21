Ashton Agar became only the second Australian to take a T20 international hat-trick as his side humbled South Africa by 107 runs in the first of their three-match series in Johannesburg.

The left-arm spinner removed Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn in consecutive deliveries to finish with career-best figures of 5-24 as the Proteas crumbled to 89 all out - their lowest ever T20I total.

Agar's achievement was just the 13th instance of an international T20I hat-trick - with Brett Lee, against Bangladesh at the 2007 World Cup, the only other Australian to register that feat.

The victory also marked the first appearance in South Africa for former Australia captain Steve Smith since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, which saw him lose the captaincy and serve a year's ban, along with team-mate David Warner.

The 30-year-old top-scored with 45 from 32 balls to set up Australia's total of 196-6 - and that proved more than enough as they bowled out their hosts with more than five overs to spare.

