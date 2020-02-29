Cricket Match

S Africa vs Australia

Heinrich Klaasen hits maiden international ton as South Africa beat Australia in first ODI

Heinrich Klaasen hit his maiden ODI century

A maiden one-day international century for Heinrich Klaasen helped South Africa to a 74-run win over Australia in the opening match at Paarl.

Klaasen hit an unbeaten 123 from 114 balls as the home side recovered from a poor start to rack up 291-7 from their 50 overs.

That proved to be more than good enough, with Australia bowled out for 217 inside 46 overs.

Kyle Verreynne and Janneman Malan both made their one-day debuts for South Africa, and experienced differing fortunes.

Malan was adjudged lbw to Mitchell Starc on review off the first ball of the innings but Verreynne hit a valuable 48 to help the Proteas recover from a position of 48-3.

Verreynne and Klaasen put on 78 for the fourth wicket, and David Miller then added 149 with the centurion before falling for 64.

Australia made a positive start and were 133 when Marnus Labuschagne became the third man to fall.

But the wicket of Steve Smith for 76 left the tourists on 174-5 and wickets fell frequently thereafter.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the South Africa bowlers with 3-30 from his eight overs.

The second match takes place on Wednesday in Bloemfontein.

Match Details

Date
29th Feb 2020
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Boland Bank Park, Paarl
Umpires
A T Holdstock, N J Llong
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
B P Jele

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner c Verreynne b Ngidi 25
A.J. Finch c de Kock b Ngidi 10
S.P.D. Smith lbw Nortje 76
M. Labuschagne c Ngidi b Maharaj 41
M.R. Marsh b Ngidi 16
A.T. Carey c Verreynne b Shamsi 5
D.J.M. Short s de Kock b Shamsi 18
M.A. Starc run out (de Kock) 5
P.J. Cummins c Verreynne b Phehlukwayo 6
A. Zampa Not out 7
J.R. Hazlewood b Nortje 1
Extras 4w, 3lb 7
Total All Out, 45.1 Overs 217
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K.A. Maharaj 10 0 48 1
A. Nortje 7.1 0 39 2
L. Ngidi 8 0 30 3
A.L. Phehlukwayo 10 0 52 1
T. Shamsi 10 0 45 2
Full Bowling Card

