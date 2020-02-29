A maiden one-day international century for Heinrich Klaasen helped South Africa to a 74-run win over Australia in the opening match at Paarl.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Klaasen hit an unbeaten 123 from 114 balls as the home side recovered from a poor start to rack up 291-7 from their 50 overs.

That proved to be more than good enough, with Australia bowled out for 217 inside 46 overs.

Kyle Verreynne and Janneman Malan both made their one-day debuts for South Africa, and experienced differing fortunes.

Malan was adjudged lbw to Mitchell Starc on review off the first ball of the innings but Verreynne hit a valuable 48 to help the Proteas recover from a position of 48-3.

Verreynne and Klaasen put on 78 for the fourth wicket, and David Miller then added 149 with the centurion before falling for 64.

Australia made a positive start and were 133 when Marnus Labuschagne became the third man to fall.

But the wicket of Steve Smith for 76 left the tourists on 174-5 and wickets fell frequently thereafter.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the South Africa bowlers with 3-30 from his eight overs.

The second match takes place on Wednesday in Bloemfontein.

Watch the second one-day international between South Africa and Australia from 10.55am, Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.