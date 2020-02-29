Cricket Match
S Africa
185-4 (37.0 ov)
Australia
S Africa vs Australia
|S Africa 1st
|185-4 (37.0 ov)
|South Africa are 185 for 4 with 13.0 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings185-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.N. Malan
|lbw Starc
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Q. de Kock (c)
|c Carey b Hazlewood
|15
|16
|1
|0
|93.75
|T. Bavuma
|b Cummins
|26
|30
|3
|0
|86.67
|K. Verreynne
|c Marsh b Cummins
|48
|64
|2
|0
|75.00
|H. Klaasen
|Not out
|65
|81
|5
|0
|80.25
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|27
|30
|2
|0
|90.00
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|37.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|185
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Malan 0.1ov
- 33 de Kock 6.2ov
- 48 Bavuma 9.1ov
- 126 Verreynne 26.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|7
|0
|35
|1
|5.00
|Hazlewood
|7.3
|0
|42
|1
|5.60
|P.J. Cummins
|7
|0
|19
|2
|2.71
|Marsh
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
|D.J.M. Short
|3
|0
|21
|0
|7.00
|A. Zampa
|8
|0
|35
|0
|4.38
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Feb 2020
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Boland Bank Park, Paarl
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- B P Jele
Live Commentary
36.6
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Short.
36.5
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Back of a length, off stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
36.4
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
36.3
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
36.2
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
36.1
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
35.6
Mitchell Marsh to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
35.5
Mitchell Marsh to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
35.4
Mitchell Marsh to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
35.3
Mitchell Marsh to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.
35.2
Mitchell Marsh to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
35.1
Mitchell Marsh to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Short.
34.6
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
34.5
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
34.4
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
34.3
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Starc.
34.2
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Short.
34.1
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Miller and Klaasen are rotating the strike well here, Australia happy to let the home side do so too. But once Miller gets a sniff of a bad ball he is all over it. Half-volley driven through cover for four.
33.6
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
33.5
Adam Zampa to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Short.
33.4
Adam Zampa to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.
33.3
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
33.2
Adam Zampa to David Miller. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
33.1
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Short.
32.6
Mitchell Starc to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
32.5
Mitchell Starc to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Warner.
32.4
Mitchell Starc to Heinrich Klaasen. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins, fielded by Labuschagne.
32.3
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
32.2
Mitchell Starc to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
32.1
Mitchell Starc to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
31.6
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Starc, fielded by Zampa.
31.5
Adam Zampa to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
31.4
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
31.3
Adam Zampa to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
31.2
Adam Zampa to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
31.1
APPEAL! Adam Zampa to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Marsh, appeal made for L.B.W. Close one! Looked out, the umpire didn't think so and he was right, a small inside edge onto this one, but a good line and length from Zampa which has challenged the new batter.
30.6
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Shot! Driven down the ground for four, shot of the day. Klaasen in top form today, can he get to three figures and get South Africa over the 250 mark?
30.5
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
30.4
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. In-swinging yorker, middle stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Smith.
30.3
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
30.2
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Cummins, fielded by Marsh.
30.1
Josh Hazlewood to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
29.6
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Four and fifty for Klaasen, brilliant knock from him, he's waited for the bad ball here and Zampa delivers, dragged short and pulled for four. Lots more work for Klaasen to do with this big tail, him and Miller will need another big partnership if they are to keep pressure on the Aussies.
29.5
Adam Zampa to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Short.
29.4
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
29.3
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
29.2
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.
29.1
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.
28.6
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Short.
28.5
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
28.5
Wide Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
28.4
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
28.3
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Not short enough, Hazlewood allows Klaasen to pull one into the gap, South Africa have done well after the loss of those three wickets, now they need to dig deep and get the home side to a competitive score.
28.2
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Short.
28.1
Josh Hazlewood to Heinrich Klaasen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
27.6
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Short.
27.5
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
27.4
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith, fielded by Zampa.
27.3
Adam Zampa to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
27.2
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
27.1
Adam Zampa to Heinrich Klaasen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.