A bizarre, late Australia batting collapse saw them suffer a surprise 12-run defeat to South Africa in the second T20 international between the teams in Port Elizabeth.

Australia appeared to be cruising to a second convincing win in as many games that would have sewn up the series with a game to spare; chasing 159 to win, the visitors required just 43 runs from the final five overs, with eight wickets in hand and David Warner (67no off 56) having hit a 16th T20I fifty.

But Australia could only muster a run-a-ball 30 from the closing overs, losing four wickets for 20 runs and leaving Warner stranded as he was starved of the strike.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock (70 off 47) continued his fine form, striking an eighth half-century in 13 innings across all three formats though, despite the rollicking start provided by the skipper, the Proteas posted only 158-4 from their 20 overs after electing to make first use of a decent batting deck.

Australian seamer Kane Richardson helped peg the home side back with 2-21 from his four overs, and though Rassie van der Dussen (37 off 26) provided a useful contribution lower down the order, South Africa scored just 36 runs from their final five overs.

It appeared to be a below-par total as Warner and Aaron Finch both fired early on in Australia's chase, though the latter was bowled by Lungi Ngidi (3-41) in the fifth over with 48 runs already on the board.

Warner and Steve Smith (29 off 26) put on 50 for the second wicket and Australia appeared to be cruising, even when Smith succumbed to Dwaine Pretorius (1-29) in the 13th over - Warner bringing up his half-century with a boundary off the very next ball.

But South Africa used an increasingly slower wicket to their advantage, with leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi returning figures of 0-17 from his economical four overs to increase the pressure on the visitors.

Australia began to lose quick wickets as they attempted to reassert their advantage but, with 20 required from the final 12 balls and Warner still at the crease, they appeared still to be favourites.

Kagiso Rabada (1-27) and Anrich Nortje (1-24) had other ideas, with their final two overs bringing a wicket apiece and costing only three and four runs respectively, as South Africa pulled off a stunning win.

The series is level at 1-1 with the decider to be played in Cape Town on Wednesday, after which the sides will contest three one-day internationals.

