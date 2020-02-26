Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

96
Result
Badge

Australia

193-5

Australia win by 97 runs

S Africa vs Australia

David Warner and Aaron Finch put Australia on track for series-clinching win over South Africa

Australia's David Warner struck five fours and two sixes at Newlands

Captain Aaron Finch and David Warner shared a 120-run opening partnership to put Australia on track for a series-clinching, 97-run victory over South Africa in the third T20.

Australia were put into bat and made the most of a dry surface as they scored 193-5 before bowling out their hosts for 96 in Cape Town.

The visitors raced to 75 off the first six overs and reached a 100 inside the opening nine overs. Finch (55) took 28 balls to get his 50, while Warner (57) faced only 30 balls for his half-century.

They improved their stand to 120 off 69 balls before Warner holed out to David Miller at mid-wicket off the bowling of Anrich Nortje

When Finch was trapped lbw by spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa worked their way back into the match by conceding only 31 between overs 11-15.

Steve Smith, batting down the order at number five, scored 30 runs off 15 balls after being bowled by a Kagiso Rabada no-ball on six.

Home skipper Quinton de Kock was bowled by Mitchell Starc (3-22) in the first over of the reply and the home side lost regular wickets thereafter.

Adam Zampa claimed catches to dismiss Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, as well as bowling Heinrich Klaasen on his way to figures of 2-10. When the hard-hitting Miller fell with the score on 87-6, the contest was effectively over.

Ashton Agar, who took a hat-trick in the first match of the series in Johannesburg, came close again with two wickets in as many balls only for last-man Shamsi to successfully keep the next delivery out.

Match Details

Date
26th Feb 2020
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Newlands
Umpires
B P Jele, A T Holdstock
TV Umpire
A Paleker
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
B M White

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock b Starc 5
H.E. van der Dussen c Zampa b Agar 24
F. du Plessis c Zampa b Starc 5
H. Klaasen b Zampa 22
D.A. Miller c Finch b Cummins 15
P.J. van Biljon b Zampa 1
D. Pretorius lbw Marsh 11
K.S. Rabada lbw Starc 5
A. Nortje lbw Agar 2
L. Ngidi b Agar 0
T. Shamsi Not out 2
Extras 4w, 4
Total All Out, 15.3 Overs 96
australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 2.3 0 23 3
P.J. Cummins 3 0 27 1
K.W. Richardson 2 0 17 0
Agar 4 0 16 3
A. Zampa 3 0 10 2
Marsh 1 0 3 1
