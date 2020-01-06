The best of the action from day four of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands in Cape Town

Dom Sibley completed his maiden Test century before James Anderson struck late on day four to edge England closer to a series-levelling win against South Africa.

England dominated the morning session as Ben Stokes blitzed 72 from 47 balls before declaring on 391-8 soon after lunch, with Sibley unbeaten on 133.

South Africa require a world-record 438 to win but frustrated England for much of the remainder of the day with opener Pieter Malan (63no) scoring a gritty half-century on debut before Anderson (1-18) had Zubayr Hamza (18) caught behind in the penultimate over of the evening.

The hosts closed on 126-2 and while a home victory is still a long way off, with the pitch offering very little for the bowlers, the second Test goes into its final day with all results still possible, albeit with England as favourites.

After Sibley played out a maiden to start the day, the second new ball was available but in a decision he may live to regret, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis opted not to take it.

Stokes took a couple of overs to play himself in but then launched Dwaine Pretorius (1-56) back over his head for six and followed it up with a reverse sweep for four. The tone had been set and the onslaught continued even after Du Plessis belatedly called for the new cherry.

Kagiso Rabada almost cut it short when he got Stokes to top-edge a pull shot, the ball spiralling high into the legside, Quinton de Kock sprinted from behind the stumps and dived to try and take the catch, but it just evaded his grasp.

Stokes powered on to reach his half-century off 34 balls but in the following over it was all about Sibley. The opener was on 99 and waited patiently for a couple of deliveries before confidently sweeping Keshav Maharaj for four to bring up that first Test ton.

From there, he kicked on with a couple of boundaries and a first six off Maharaj after Stokes' brilliant knock came to an end when he drilled the ball to long on to give the left-arm spinner his first wicket of the innings.

Ollie Pope dragged onto his stumps off Rabada (2-69) and Jos Buttler, after a brief cameo of 23 from 18 balls, was caught behind trying to ramp Anrich Nortje (3-61) as England went after quick runs.

Sam Curran (13) batted positively alongside Sibley to take the side through to lunch but was gone three balls into the afternoon session, pulling a long-hop from Maharaj (2-160) straight to midwicket.

Joe Root called the batsmen in a couple of overs later, giving his side more than four and a half sessions to try and bowl South Africa out on a pitch that appears to have flattened out.

There was certainly precious little movement for James Anderson and Stuart Broad with the new ball and South Africa's openers brought up their 50 partnership soon after tea, Malan having survived an England review for lbw thanks to a faint inside edge.

Compared to the nick that broke the stand, though, he had practically middled it. Joe Denly (1-26) had caused problems either side of the break with his part-time leg-breaks and claimed his first Test wicket in a slightly contentious manner.

Dean Elgar (34) pressed forward, there was noise as ball went past the bat and England went up. Umpire Reiffel eventually raised his finger, the batsman reviewed instantly but there was the smallest of spikes on UltraEdge and despite Elgar's incredulity, the on-field decision was upheld.

Malan continued stubbornly on, though, and got to his fifty from 144 balls and alongside Hamza defended resolutely and slowly chipped away at the runs required, taking their partnership to 52 before Anderson struck.

England's record-wicket taker had not been used at all since tea but returned late on and in his second over, with just a hint of reverse swing on offer, found Hamza's edge and Buttler dived to his right to take a low catch.

