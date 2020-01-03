Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 143 for 4
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd - 7th Jan 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, P R Reiffel
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|Z. Crawley
|c de Kock b Philander
|4
|D.P. Sibley
|c de Kock b Rabada
|34
|J.L. Denly
|b Maharaj
|38
|J.E. Root
|c de Kock b Nortje
|35
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|22
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|5
|Extras
|4b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|54.5 Overs
|143 - 4
Full Batting Card
s africa BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Philander
|10
|2
|21
|1
|K. Rabada
|12.1
|2
|41
|1
|A. Nortje
|11
|0
|34
|1
|K.A. Maharaj
|15
|3
|36
|1
|D. Pretorius
|6
|4
|6
|0