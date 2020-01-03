Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

S Africa

 
In Play
Badge

England

143-4  (54.5 ov)

England are 143 for 4

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
3rd - 7th Jan 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Newlands
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, P R Reiffel
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A Paleker

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Z. Crawley c de Kock b Philander 4
D.P. Sibley c de Kock b Rabada 34
J.L. Denly b Maharaj 38
J.E. Root c de Kock b Nortje 35
B.A. Stokes Not out 22
O.J.D. Pope Not out 5
Extras 4b, 1lb 5
Total 54.5 Overs 143 - 4
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Philander 10 2 21 1
K. Rabada 12.1 2 41 1
A. Nortje 11 0 34 1
K.A. Maharaj 15 3 36 1
D. Pretorius 6 4 6 0
Full Bowling Card