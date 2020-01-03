Cricket Match
England 1st Innings185-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|c de Kock b Philander
|4
|15
|0
|0
|26.67
|D.P. Sibley
|c de Kock b Rabada
|34
|76
|7
|0
|44.74
|J.L. Denly
|b Maharaj
|38
|130
|5
|0
|29.23
|J.E. Root (c)
|c de Kock b Nortje
|35
|49
|5
|0
|71.43
|B.A. Stokes
|c Elgar b Nortje
|47
|77
|6
|1
|61.04
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|22
|52
|2
|0
|42.31
|Extras
|4b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|66.3 Overs, 5 wkts
|185
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Crawley 2.6ov
- 63 Sibley 24.5ov
- 105 Root 40.5ov
- 127 Denly 47.3ov
- 185 Stokes 66.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Philander
|13
|3
|34
|1
|2.62
|K. Rabada
|14
|3
|47
|1
|3.36
|A. Nortje
|12.1
|0
|41
|1
|3.37
|K.A. Maharaj
|20
|4
|52
|1
|2.60
|D. Pretorius
|7
|5
|6
|0
|0.86
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd - 7th Jan 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, P R Reiffel
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
66.3
OUT! Caught. Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Elgar.
-
66.2
Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
66.1
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Philander.
-
65.6
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
65.5
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
65.4
APPEAL! Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
65.3
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
65.2
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
65.1
FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Another boundary for England, Maharaj drops this one short and Stokes pounces on it, pulling to the square-leg boundary.
-
64.6
Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
64.5
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Stokes drives the short ball through cover, runs coming thick and fast for Stokes who got his highest score in test cricket on this ground a few years ago.
-
64.4
Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
64.3
Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
64.2
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Philander.
-
64.1
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
63.6
SIX! Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. First six of the day for England, Stokes getting tired of the dot balls so hops down the wicket and launches one over long on for six.
-
63.5
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
63.4
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
63.3
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
63.2
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
63.1
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
62.6
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
62.5
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
62.4
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
62.3
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
62.2
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
62.1
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
61.6
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
61.5
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
61.4
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
61.3
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
61.2
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
61.1
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
60.6
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
60.5
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
60.4
FOUR! Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Flicked away by Pope, quality batting, punishing the straighter ball from Philander.
-
60.3
Vernon Philander to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Elgar.
-
60.2
Vernon Philander to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
60.1
Vernon Philander to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
59.6
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
59.5
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
59.4
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
59.3
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
59.2
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
59.1
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
58.6
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
58.5
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
58.4
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
58.3
FOUR! Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Cracking cover drive just after tea. Pope goes for one outside off and creams the ball to the boundary.
-
58.2
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
58.1
Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
57.6
Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
57.5
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Elgar.
-
57.4
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.
-
57.3
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Philander.
-
57.2
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
57.1
Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.