Day 1 of 5
Badge

S Africa

 

In Play
Badge

England

185-5  (66.3 ov)

S Africa vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 185-5 (66.3 ov)
England 1st Innings185-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Z. Crawley c de Kock b Philander 4 15 0 0 26.67
D.P. Sibley c de Kock b Rabada 34 76 7 0 44.74
J.L. Denly b Maharaj 38 130 5 0 29.23
J.E. Root (c) c de Kock b Nortje 35 49 5 0 71.43
B.A. Stokes c Elgar b Nortje 47 77 6 1 61.04
O.J.D. Pope Not out 22 52 2 0 42.31
Extras 4b, 1lb 5
Total 66.3 Overs, 5 wkts 185
To Bat: 
J.C. Buttler,
S.M. Curran,
D.M. Bess,
S.C.J. Broad,
J.M. Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Crawley 2.6ov
  2. 63 Sibley 24.5ov
  3. 105 Root 40.5ov
  4. 127 Denly 47.3ov
  5. 185 Stokes 66.3ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
Philander 13 3 34 1 2.62
K. Rabada 14 3 47 1 3.36
A. Nortje 12.1 0 41 1 3.37
K.A. Maharaj 20 4 52 1 2.60
D. Pretorius 7 5 6 0 0.86

Match Details

Date
3rd - 7th Jan 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Newlands
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, P R Reiffel
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A Paleker

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 3, 2020 2:13pm

  • 66.3

    OUT! Caught. Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Elgar.

  •  

    66.2

    Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nortje.

  •  

    66.1

    Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Philander.

  •  

    65.6

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    65.5

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    65.4

    APPEAL! Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    65.3

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    65.2

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    65.1

    FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Another boundary for England, Maharaj drops this one short and Stokes pounces on it, pulling to the square-leg boundary.

  •  

    64.6

    Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    64.5

    FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Stokes drives the short ball through cover, runs coming thick and fast for Stokes who got his highest score in test cricket on this ground a few years ago.

  •  

    64.4

    Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    64.3

    Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Nortje.

  •  

    64.2

    Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Philander.

  •  

    64.1

    Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    63.6

    SIX! Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. First six of the day for England, Stokes getting tired of the dot balls so hops down the wicket and launches one over long on for six.

  •  

    63.5

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    63.4

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    63.3

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    63.2

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    63.1

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    62.6

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    62.5

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    62.4

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    62.3

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.

  •  

    62.2

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    62.1

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Elgar.

  •  

    61.6

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    61.5

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    61.4

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    61.3

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    61.2

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    61.1

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    60.6

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    60.5

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.

  •  

    60.4

    FOUR! Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Flicked away by Pope, quality batting, punishing the straighter ball from Philander.

  •  

    60.3

    Vernon Philander to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Elgar.

  •  

    60.2

    Vernon Philander to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Nortje.

  •  

    60.1

    Vernon Philander to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    59.6

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nortje.

  •  

    59.5

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

  •  

    59.4

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

  •  

    59.3

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

  •  

    59.2

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hamza.

  •  

    59.1

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    58.6

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    58.5

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    58.4

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.

  •  

    58.3

    FOUR! Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Cracking cover drive just after tea. Pope goes for one outside off and creams the ball to the boundary.

  •  

    58.2

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    58.1

    Vernon Philander to Ollie Pope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    57.6

    Keshav Maharaj to Ben Stokes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    57.5

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Elgar.

  •  

    57.4

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.

  •  

    57.3

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Philander.

  •  

    57.2

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    57.1

    Keshav Maharaj to Ollie Pope. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

Full Commentary