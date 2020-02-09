Highlights from the third ODI between South Africa and England in Johannesburg

England survived a late collapse to seal a two-wicket win over South Africa in the third one-day international and ensure the series ends all square.

Set 257 to win, Jonny Bairstow got the chase off to a flyer with a blistering 43 from 23 balls and after a brief wobble, Joe Root (49) and Joe Denly put on 76 for the fourth wicket to get the tourists back on track.

Denly (66) reached his second half-century of the series but fell with the finish line in sight and England proceeded to lose 4-20 before eventually sneaking over the line in the 44th over, thanks to Moeen Ali (17no), on Pink Day in Johannesburg.

Adil Rashid had earlier bowled a brilliant spell on his return to the side, taking 3-51, as England restricted their hosts to 256-7 despite half-centuries from Quinton de Kock (69) and David Miller (69no).

Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl and his opening bowlers backed up his decision. Tom Curran (0-38) caused De Kock plenty of early problems while debutant Saqib Mahmood impressed at the other end.

It was Mahmood (1-17) who made the early breakthrough, claiming his first ODI wicket with a beauty that nipped back off the seam, between bat and pad and just tickled Reeza Hendricks' (11) off bail.

De Kock and Temba Bavuma battled through a tough spell against the new ball, gradually began to up the run-rate and appeared well set as the players took drinks.

However, the introduction of Ali and Rashid when play resumed shifted the momentum and the game came to life when Rashid hit Bavuma on the pad with a leg break, early in his second over.

It looked very close but the umpire turned down the lbw appeal and England chose not to review. The next ball was a googly, turning past Bavuma's inside edge and onto the pad. This time the finger went up and, after the review showed the ball was crashing into middle-and-leg, Bavuma (29) had to go.

The first moment of confusion came when he was stopped on the boundary as the third umpire wanted to check, again, whether there was an inside edge. There was no sign of UltraEdge but the replays appeared to show daylight between bat and ball, Bavuma walked off, review gone and that seemed to be the end of it.

Rashid then foxed Rassie van der Dussen with a googly with the next delivery, the umpire again raised his finger and the batsman walked off. However, he too was stopped just short of the boundary and informed by the fourth umpire that South Africa did still have a review.

He promptly called for it, albeit long after the 15 seconds usually allowed had elapsed, and while England questioned why South Africa had been allowed another review - the reason given was that not all the technology had been working - although the host broadcaster insist UltraEdge was fully operational at the time - DRS showed the ball was missing leg.

1:51 Rassie van der Dussen was able to review his lbw dismissal with South Africa having had their challenge reinstated after a technological glitch

Ultimately, two correct decision were made but England were frustrated by what they felt was a bonus review being gifted to South Africa and when Van der Dussen (5) was bowled by Ali (1-42) in the next over, they let the batsman know what they thought of it.

Perhaps the most telling moment of the innings came a few overs later as De Kock, having reached his 22nd ODI fifty and perhaps frustrated that he had not been able to get after the England spinners, tried to hit Rashid out of the Wanderers, missed and lost his leg stump.

Rashid also removed Andile Phehlukwayo (14) while two needless run outs did not help South Africa but Miller's late assault did, at least, give them something to try and defend.

Any hopes of that quickly faded as Bairstow took Lungi Ngidi for 21 in the third over of the chase with a flurry of brutal boundaries, predominantly through - and over - the legside.

Bairstow's onslaught ended as quickly as it started though, Lutho Sipamla (1-42) bringing one back in to him a touch and he miscued the ball straight to midwicket.

Jason Roy (21) followed in the next over, sending a pull shot skywards off Beuran Hendricks, and when Morgan (9) tamely chipped a catch back to Hendricks less than four overs later, England may have feared a collapse similar to that which cost them in the series opener in Cape Town.

Root and Denly made sure there was no repeat though, calmly steering the visitors out of trouble over the next 14 overs.

The pair had looked remarkably comfortable so it was a shock when Root fell one short of a half-century, turning the ball around the corner off Tabraiz Shamsi and Bavuma took a superb catch at leg slip.

Denly and Tom Banton kept England moving in the right direction though and began to accelerate towards the target. Denly brought up his fourth ODI fifty with the first of back-to-back sixes off Shamsi but he was not quite able to see the job through.

He holed out off Ngidi and when Banton (32) feathered behind after a beauty from Hendricks (3-59) three balls later, there was a glimmer of hope for the Proteas and when Curran fell in the next over, they may even have started to believe a miracle was possible.

England were still clear favourites, with just 16 runs needed and three wickets in hand, but lost Rashid (2) with five still needed, caught behind off Ngidi (3-63).

Ali levelled the scores with a flowing cover drive and clinched the win next ball though and the teams' focus will now switch to the T20 series which begins on Wednesday.

