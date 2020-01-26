The pick of the action from day three of the fourth Test as England set South Africa 466 to win.

England stretched their advantage over South Africa in the fourth Test to 465 runs despite being bowled out in their second innings in pursuit of quick runs late on day three.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY & IN-PLAY CLIPS

England succumbed for 248 in 61.3 overs - Joe Root (58) the final wicket to fall to a spectacular catch by Faf du Plessis at gully - with Beuran Hendricks (5-64) taking five-for on debut.

Earlier, it was Mark Wood (5-46) who stole the headlines, taking his second five-wicket haul in Tests for England to bowl South Africa out for 183.

1:02 Faf du Plessis took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Joe Root for 58 on day three of the fourth Test.

South Africa's plight was made all the worse when Vernon Philander seemingly pulled up with a hamstring injury in his final Test before retirement.

Philander hobbled off nine balls into his opening spell of England's second innings and went for a scan, as news emerged of him receiving a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee and one demerit point for his send-off to Jos Buttler on day two of the Test.

As South Africa resumed the day on 88-6, Wood took three of the final four South African wickets to fall, though England were frustrated for much of the morning session as Quinton de Kock (76) scored a fine half-century and put on 79 for the eighth wicket with Dwaine Pretorius (37).

Chris Woakes (2-38) struck four balls into the day's play, Philander (4) tamely serving up a leading edge to Stuart Broad at mid-off. But, far from triggering another collapse from the Proteas tail, De Kock and Pretorius cashed in.

Ben Stokes (2-47) broke the partnership - Pretorius steering an edge to gully, where Zak Crawley took a fine catch - before Wood blasted out the final two South African batsmen on the stroke of lunch.

Wood first broke De Kock's resistance, clean-bowling him with a blistering 90mph delivery that broke one of the bails, and then got No 11 Dane Paterson (4) nicking off to secure his five-for.

1:27 Michael Atherton says five-wicket hero Mark Wood has bowled the best he ever has for England in a Test match.

England opted not to enforce the follow-on and, as play resumed, Crawley (24) and Dom Sibley (44) shared in another impressive opening partnership, putting on 56 as the Proteas pace attack was blunted and Philander exited.

But, having laid the foundations, England's strokeplay - with the exception of Root - was a little loose thereafter, losing regular wickets as they looked to press on the accelerator.

Crawley nicked a beauty from Pretorius (2-87) behind, and Denly added only eight to England's score before being bowled through the gate shortly before tea by the impressive Dane Paterson (1-18), who deserved more than that one wicket for his probing 13.3 overs.

Sibley was Hendricks' first victim of the final session, shovelling a legside delivery straight to midwicket, while Stokes (28) fell to a flat-footed drive to first slip after an enterprising 24-ball cameo.

Speedster Anrich Nortje (2-61) blasted out Ollie Pope (11) and the out-of-form Buttler (8) - both caught behind, with the first earning De Kock his 200th Test dismissal.

Sam Curran cracked 35 from 29 balls before falling to Hendricks, hooking out to the man in the deep, while the left-armer then snared Woakes for a duck two balls later.

Wood impressed with the bat once more in the Test, blasting 18 from 12 balls, but he was bowled by Pretorius late in the day, while Du Plessis' stunner to dismiss Root earned Hendricks his maiden five-for and ended the day.

Watch day four of the fourth Test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am.