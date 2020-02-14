Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

S Africa

 
Badge

England

204-7  (20.0 ov)

England are 204 for 7 - Between Innings

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over updates and in-play clips from the second T20I in Durban. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
14th Feb 2020
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kingsmead
Umpires
A Paleker, B P Jele
TV Umpire
A T Holdstock
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
B M White

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Miller b Shamsi 40
J.C. Buttler c de Kock b Ngidi 2
J.M. Bairstow b Phehlukwayo 35
E.J.G. Morgan c Bavuma b Pretorius 27
B.A. Stokes Not out 47
J.L. Denly b Phehlukwayo 1
M.M. Ali c Bavuma b Ngidi 39
C.J. Jordan c Bavuma b Ngidi 7
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 20.0 Overs 204 - 7
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
B.C. Fortuin 2 0 15 0
B.E. Hendricks 3 0 45 0
L. Ngidi 4 0 48 3
A.L. Phehlukwayo 4 0 47 2
T. Shamsi 4 0 30 1
D. Pretorius 3 0 17 1
Full Bowling Card