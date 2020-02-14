Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England are 204 for 7 - Between Innings
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Feb 2020
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kingsmead
- Umpires
- A Paleker, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- A T Holdstock
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- B M White
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Miller b Shamsi
|40
|J.C. Buttler
|c de Kock b Ngidi
|2
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Phehlukwayo
|35
|E.J.G. Morgan
|c Bavuma b Pretorius
|27
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|47
|J.L. Denly
|b Phehlukwayo
|1
|M.M. Ali
|c Bavuma b Ngidi
|39
|C.J. Jordan
|c Bavuma b Ngidi
|7
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs
|204 - 7
s africa BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|B.C. Fortuin
|2
|0
|15
|0
|B.E. Hendricks
|3
|0
|45
|0
|L. Ngidi
|4
|0
|48
|3
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|4
|0
|47
|2
|T. Shamsi
|4
|0
|30
|1
|D. Pretorius
|3
|0
|17
|1