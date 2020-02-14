Cricket Match
S Africa
England
204-7 (20.0 ov)
S Africa vs England
|England 1st
|204-7 (20.0 ov)
|England are 204 for 7 - Between Innings
England 1st Innings204-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Miller b Shamsi
|40
|29
|3
|2
|137.93
|J.C. Buttler
|c de Kock b Ngidi
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Phehlukwayo
|35
|17
|2
|3
|205.88
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Bavuma b Pretorius
|27
|24
|2
|1
|112.50
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|47
|30
|4
|2
|156.67
|J.L. Denly
|b Phehlukwayo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.M. Ali
|c Bavuma b Ngidi
|39
|11
|3
|4
|354.55
|C.J. Jordan
|c Bavuma b Ngidi
|7
|3
|0
|1
|233.33
|T.K. Curran
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|204
Fall of Wickets
- 17 Buttler 2.5ov
- 69 Bairstow 6.6ov
- 90 Roy 9.3ov
- 123 Morgan 14.4ov
- 125 Denly 15.1ov
- 176 Ali 17.6ov
- 194 Jordan 19.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B.C. Fortuin
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|B.E. Hendricks
|3
|0
|45
|0
|15.00
|L. Ngidi
|4
|0
|48
|3
|12.00
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|4
|0
|47
|2
|11.75
|T. Shamsi
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.50
|D. Pretorius
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.67
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Feb 2020
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kingsmead
- Umpires
- A Paleker, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- A T Holdstock
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- B M White
Live Commentary
-
19.6
Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius. Those two leg byes give England 204 at the end of their 20 overs. A fantastic score to defend for the visitors. South Africa looked in control straight after the wicket of Denly, but Ali turned this game on it's head, and that's the reason he is so valuable to the England side.
-
19.5
Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.
-
19.4
SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Six! Another massive six for Stokes, driven down the ground into the second tier.
-
19.3
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Chris Jordan. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover, by Bavuma. Bavuma with an insane catch in the deep to get the wicket of Jordan, he nearly took the grab two balls ago with a similar dive, this time he gets round and holds on.
-
19.2
Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi, fielded by Smuts.
-
19.1
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Four! Close to being caught in the deep by Bavuma, he leaps like a salmon to try and take the grab, but he just gets his fingertips to it. The ball just bounces infront of the rope so England get a four off the first ball of the last over.
-
18.6
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Jordan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Jordan goes for broke and heaves it away for six, vital runs at the end of the England innings to get the away team near 200.
-
18.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
18.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
18.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Jordan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
18.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
18.1
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Four more, Stokes now takes control of this innings after Ali got out, this one is driven past the bowler and past Bavuma in the deep for four.
-
17.6
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Bavuma. A brilliant innings comes to an end with Ali being dismissed for 39 from just 11 balls. That innings has changed the game for England who were looking at 170 at the end of their 20.
-
17.5
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
17.4
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Through cover for four, Ali taking the game to South Africa with an insane display of power, timing and placement.
-
17.3
SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep point for 6 runs. How has he got that for six? This one hangs outside off and Ali slices this one miles over the rope at point.
-
17.2
Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fortuin.
-
17.1
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Booming drive through cover for four, the first ball goes for four, what can Ngidi do now to stop Stokes and Ali?
-
16.6
SIX! Beuran Hendricks to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Six more! Hendricks has taken a beating this over, that's England's biggest this innings, this score could get out of hand and could cause South Africa a lot of problems.
-
16.5
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Four, driven past the bowler for another boundary, Ali finding the gaps here, he has played incredibly well since coming in.
-
16.4
SIX! Beuran Hendricks to Moeen Ali. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Flicked away through the on-side for six, nice and straight for Ali to get it away, Hendricks needs to stay composed here.
-
16.4
Wide Beuran Hendricks to Moeen Ali. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to fine leg for 3 runs, mis-fielded by de Kock, run save by Ngidi.
-
16.3
Beuran Hendricks to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fortuin.
-
16.2
Beuran Hendricks to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, hit body to short third man for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
16.1
Beuran Hendricks to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, inside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
15.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
15.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
15.4
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Six! Ali takes on the slower ball of Phehlukwayo and smashes the ball to deep mid-wicket for six, that's better from England, they need to assume every ball will be a slower ball, that's how they're going to punish Phehlukwayo.
-
15.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
15.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
15.1
OUT! Bowled. Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to. Denly out now, his poor form in T20Is continues, the slower ball beats him all ends up, he tries to pull it but the ball isn't near him, the ball hits his arm and rolls on to the stumps.
-
14.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Denly. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
14.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fortuin.
-
14.4
OUT! Caught. Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Bavuma. Wicket! Morgan goes after being caught trying to flat-bat the ball for a boundary, the slower ball gets the man, Morgan is through his shot too early and holes out to Bavuma.
-
14.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
14.2
SIX! Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Six! Huge strike from Stokes, right in the spot for Stokes to smash over the on-side boundary, this is more like it from Stokes, that four from the previous over will have helped his confidence.
-
14.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
13.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
13.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Ben Stokes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
13.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Ben Stokes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
13.3
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Ben Stokes. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Hendricks. Hendricks is in two minds here, does he try to take the catch, or does he stop the boundary, in the end he does neither, the ball bounces past him and runs away for four.
-
13.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
13.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
12.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
12.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
12.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
12.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
12.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
12.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
11.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Ben Stokes. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
11.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
11.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by van der Dussen.
-
11.3
SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Eoin Morgan. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Clean strike from Morgan, slog-sweep all the way, the pressure was on England to get runs after a great over from Pretorius, now with that maximum England are back with the run rate and the pressure eases on the two batters.
-
11.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Ben Stokes. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
11.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Ben Stokes. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.
-
10.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
10.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
10.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
10.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
10.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
10.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.