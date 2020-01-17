Highlights from day two of the third Test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth

Ollie Pope scored a magnificent maiden Test hundred to have England on top after two days of the third Test against South Africa.

Pope struck 18 boundaries and one maximum in a majestic, unbeaten 135, sharing in a fine 203-run stand with fellow centurion Ben Stokes (120), which helped set up an England declaration at 499-9.

In a mini-session late in the day, off-spinner Dom Bess (2-12) managed to eek out two big wickets on what otherwise has proven a slow and unresponsive surface - particularly for the seamers.

Mark Wood (0-5) impressed, however, charging in for three fast, hostile overs in which he frequently topped 90mph; South Africa closing on 60-2, with the dogged Dean Elgar 32 not out.

England, circumspect in their approach in scoring just 224 runs on day one, were positive from the off on the second morning following a 45-minute delayed start to rain.

Stokes signalled his intent early on, taking on Kagiso Rabada, who it has emerged is banned for the fourth Test by the ICC for his overzealous celebration of Joe Root's wicket on day one. Stokes feasted on a couple of short balls, pulling them to the midwicket fence.

He also attacked spinner Keshav Maharaj (5-180), who had tied England down during an epic 30-over spell on day one, striking a couple of glorious slog-sweeps into the stands as he raced through to a ninth Test ton shortly before lunch.

England again looked to press on for quick runs in the afternoon session, but a frustrated Stokes - bottled up with wide bowling tactics - gifted Dane Paterson (1-62) his first Test wicket, firing one straight to cover point. Paterson had earlier thought he'd got Pope lbw for 74, only for it to be overturned on review, missing leg stump by the finest of margins.

Jos Buttler (1) came and went cheaply, tamely chipping a return catch to Maharaj, but Sam Curran (44) stuck around, dominating an entertaining 59-run partnership with Pope.

Curran ultimately holed out at deep midwicket but, while Pope took his time creeping up through the 80s and 90s, he was never in danger of running out of partners short of his century and ultimately reached the landmark with a sweetly-timed clip through midwicket for four on the stroke of tea.

There was still time for Dom Bess (1) to depart before the interval, but Pope and Wood (42 off 23) then had some fun early in the final session.

Pope ramped and reverse-swatted Rabada for some incredible boundaries, while Wood launched Maharaj into the stands on five separate occasions before the declaration finally came with his wicket, Maharaj's fifth.

A further source of frustration for South Africa will be that Wood fell a few overs and big hits earlier, but a Rabada no-ball called him back and led to Root changing his mind on an earlier declaration. Pope too had gloved Rabada behind on 106, but it went undetected by the umpire and Faf du Plessis had no reviews left to use.

England set about making early inroads in the South African batting line-up late in the day, but Stuart Broad and Curran - surprisingly handed the new ball over Wood - were loose to start with, allowing Elgar and Pieter Malan to register a quick-fire fifty partnership.

Bess came on first change and got the breakthrough, a bit of a gift in truth, as Malan (18) bunted the ball back to him on the full.

Then, in what proved to be the final over of the day as the rain returned and resulted in an early finish, Bess had Zubayr Hamza (10) caught bat-pad at short leg, snaffled up by the man of the day, Pope.

