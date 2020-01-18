The best of the action of day three of the third Test between South Africa and England at Port Elizabeth

Dom Bess claimed a maiden Test five-wicket haul to rip through South Africa's top order, only for rain and a Quinton de Kock-led rally to frustrate England's push for victory in the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Bess (5-51), who took his first two wickets in Friday's final session, added the scalps of Dean Elgar (35), South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (8) and Rassie van der Dussen (24) early on day three to leave the hosts reeling at 109-5 - still some 390 runs behind England.

Rain then intervened, wiping out the entire afternoon session, and England could only add stubborn nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (18 off 136 balls) to their wicket tally once play finally did resume.

De Kock (63no) brought up his 20th Test fifty, and third for the series, in an extended final session, although he was dropped three times by the normally reliable Ben Stokes at slip, on 30, 56 and 63.

South Africa closed the day on 208-6, 92 runs short of the follow-on target of 300, with more rain forecast for the final two days.

Saturday's play started with a much sunnier outlook for England, Bess striking in the fourth over of the day as Elgar prodded forward and served up a bat-pad chance to silly point - first-innings centurion Ollie Pope claiming the first of two sharp, close catches.

Pope's second came at short-leg to see off Du Plessis, who had just drilled Bess for two glorious straight boundaries but was then deceived by a straighter delivery as Bess moved tighter into the stumps.

0:42 Dom Bess picked up his maiden Test five-wicket haul as Rassie van der Dussen chopped onto his stumps

Van der Dussen and Nortje hinted at the frustration that was to come in the final session with a battling 38-run stand but then the former, just as he began to get on top of Bess - taking him on over the top in an attempt to push the field back - fell, bowled off the inside edge to earn the Somerset spinner his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

It could have been even better for Bess, as Joe Root could and should have caught Nortje at slip on three, the first of several drops that started to undermine England's impressive opening to the day.

The otherwise impressive Pope put down two very sharp half-chances at short leg - Van der Dussen, two deliveries before being bowled, and Nortje again on 14 - but it was Stokes' uncharacteristic errors which could prove costly.

Root, in an effort to break up the stubborn resistance of De Kock, Nortje and latterly Vernon Philander (27no), brought himself on and twice found De Kock's outside edge; Stokes' first drop was another admittedly sharp, low chance, but the second looped high and over his head and really should have been claimed.

0:40 Quinton de Kock given a life by Stokes at slip

In between the errors, Stokes (1-26) did at least make amends somewhat with the ball, finally ending Nortje's epic vigil, with Root clinging on to a routine nick to slip.

Bad light forced the England skipper into bowling spin at both ends in the latter stages and, this time off Joe Denly's part-time leg-spin, Stokes dropped another in the penultimate over of the day.

Watch live coverage from day four of the third Test in Port Elizabeth, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Sunday.