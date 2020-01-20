The best of the action from day five of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth

England were frustrated before eventually completing an innings and 53-run victory over South Africa in the third Test on the final morning in Port Elizabeth.

The tourists took three of the four wickets they needed on day five inside the first hour but were then delayed by an enterprising last-wicket stand of 99 between Keshav Maharaj (71) and Dane Paterson (39no).

Just as England may have been contemplating having to bat again though, Sam Curran threw down the stumps to run out Maharaj and put England 2-1 up in the four-match series with one to play.

England may not have been able to mop up the South Africa tail as quickly as on day four but they made a similarly fast start as Stuart Broad (1-14) removed Vernon Philander in the first over for the second day running.

Broad nipped the ball back in a fraction to find the inside edge and the ball looped up off the thigh pad to Ollie Pope at short midwicket, the 22-year-old's sixth catch in the match.

Mark Wood (3-32) was next to strike. The fast bowler needed just one delivery to do so as Kagiso Rabada, having played a number of elegant shots in his short innings, tried to work the ball to leg and sent a leading edge up to Broad at mid-on.

Next to go was Anrich Nortje, who has held England up on a couple of occasions during the series. His resistance was rather less stubborn this time as he played back to a slightly quicker delivery from Dom Bess (1-36) and the ball clattered into middle and off.

Maharaj and Paterson held on long enough to reach the second new ball, England took it but stuck with the spin of Bess and Joe Root (4-87), who was promptly hit for 24 from the first five balls of the over by Maharaj before the last delivery beat the outside edge but went away for four byes.

The 28 from the over made it the joint-most expensive in the history of Test cricket.

Maharaj reached his half-century, the second of his Test career, in the following over by sweeping Bess away for four and Paterson got in on the fun by smashing Curran (0-46) over mid-off for four a few balls later.

The boundaries kept coming and the stand was soon the highest for the 10th wicket in Tests at St George's Park.

They fell a run shy of a century stand though as Maharaj pushed the ball to mid-on and called for a single, he jogged rather than sprinted though and when Curran hit the base of the stumps, he was well short of his ground.

After defeat in Centurion, England have turned the series on its head and will go into the fourth Test in Johannesburg aiming to secure a series win.

