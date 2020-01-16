Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 74 for 1
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Jan 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- St George's Park
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|Z. Crawley
|Not out
|27
|D.P. Sibley
|c Elgar b Rabada
|36
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 8lb
|11
|Total
|31.5 Overs
|74 - 1
Full Batting Card
s africa BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Philander
|6
|3
|9
|0
|D. Paterson
|5
|0
|10
|0
|K. Rabada
|7.5
|2
|16
|0
|A. Nortje
|7
|2
|21
|0
|K.A. Maharaj
|5
|2
|6
|0