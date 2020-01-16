Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

S Africa

 
In Play
Badge

England

74-1  (31.5 ov)

England are 74 for 1

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the third Test in Port Elizabeth. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Jan 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
St George's Park
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A Paleker

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Z. Crawley Not out 27
D.P. Sibley c Elgar b Rabada 36
Extras 1nb, 2w, 8lb 11
Total 31.5 Overs 74 - 1
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Philander 6 3 9 0
D. Paterson 5 0 10 0
K. Rabada 7.5 2 16 0
A. Nortje 7 2 21 0
K.A. Maharaj 5 2 6 0
Full Bowling Card