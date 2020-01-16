Cricket Match
S Africa
England
74-1 (32.5 ov)
S Africa vs England
|England 1st
|74-1 (32.5 ov)
|England are 74 for 1
England 1st Innings74-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|Not out
|27
|98
|3
|0
|27.55
|D.P. Sibley
|c Elgar b Rabada
|36
|95
|5
|0
|37.89
|J.L. Denly
|Not out
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 8lb
|11
|Total
|32.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|74
Fall of Wickets
- 70 Sibley 30.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Philander
|6
|3
|9
|0
|1.50
|D. Paterson
|5
|0
|10
|0
|2.00
|K. Rabada
|8.3
|2
|16
|1
|1.88
|A. Nortje
|7
|2
|21
|0
|3.00
|K.A. Maharaj
|6
|2
|10
|0
|1.67
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Jan 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- St George's Park
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
32.5
Kagiso Rabada to Joe Denly. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.4
Kagiso Rabada to Joe Denly. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.3
Kagiso Rabada to Joe Denly. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
32.2
Kagiso Rabada to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
32.1
Kagiso Rabada to Joe Denly. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
31.6
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
31.5
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
31.4
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
31.3
FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A lovely shot of real elegance just after his partner has gone, Crawley still looking confident.
-
31.2
APPEAL! Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
31.1
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
30.6
OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg, by Elgar. The pressure has been building slightly for Sibley, he got away with one earlier in the over, it is good bowling from Rabada that is why he was given the ball after Lunch. In comes Denly.
-
30.5
Kagiso Rabada to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge to backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Paterson.
-
30.4
Kagiso Rabada to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
30.3
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Rabada has found rhythm and Sibley just needs to compose himself again after the long break.
-
30.2
Kagiso Rabada to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maharaj. Nearly finds the man there, a lapse in concentration there from Sibley.
-
30.1
Kagiso Rabada to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
29.6
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
29.5
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
29.4
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
29.3
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
29.2
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
29.1
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
28.6
Kagiso Rabada to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
28.5
Kagiso Rabada to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
28.4
Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
28.3
Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Paterson.
-
28.2
Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
28.1
Kagiso Rabada to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
27.6
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
27.5
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Paterson.
-
27.4
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
27.3
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
27.2
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
27.1
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
26.6
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Paterson. That is lunch, a solid start from the openers, not giving much away. Philander has toiled away at the off stump all morning but Rabada didn't really find much rhythm at all.
-
26.5
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Short, off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.4
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.3
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Short, middle stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
26.2
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
26.1
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
25.6
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
25.5
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
25.4
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
25.3
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
25.2
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
25.1
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
24.6
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, off stump no foot movement working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
24.5
Anrich Nortje to Dominic Sibley. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, Gloved to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
24.4
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
24.3
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
24.2
Anrich Nortje to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
24.1
Anrich Nortje to Dominic Sibley. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
23.6
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
23.5
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
23.4
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
23.3
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
23.2
Keshav Maharaj to Dominic Sibley. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
23.1
Keshav Maharaj to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, Gloved to gully for 1 run.