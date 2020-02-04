The best of the action from the first ODI between South Africa and England at Newlands in Cape Town

Quinton de Kock hit a brilliant century to guide South Africa to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international.

Temba Bavuma fell agonisingly short of a hundred of his own, dismissed for 98, having shared a superb 173-run stand for the second wicket with De Kock (107) but it did not stop South Africa cruising to the 259 the needed to win on a slow track in Cape Town.

England have chosen to rest a number of key players for the one-day series and the bowling attack lacked the cutting edge to trouble South Africa, although even a full-strength attack may have struggled such was the assurance with which De Kock and Bavuma played.

The visitors had not fared much better with the bat, requiring a superb 87 from Joe Denly, who shared a stand of 91 with Chris Woakes (40), to rescue them from 131-6 after Tabraiz Shamsi (3-38) had put them in a spin.

Despite the duo's best efforts though, England's 258-8 proved insufficient and the Proteas got over the line with 14 balls to spare to lead the three-match series 1-0 with two to play.

In his first match since being appointed South Africa's one-day captain, De Kock won the toss and asked England to bat first although when Jason Roy got off to a flyer, he may have briefly regretted his decision.

Amid all the changes, England's top four was unchanged from the World Cup final but the tourists' problems began when they lost all four in the space of seven overs, going from 51-0 to 83-4.

It started when Roy (32) holed out to long-on trying to hit left-arm spinner Jon-Jon Smuts (1-43) into the stands and Jonny Bairstow (19) followed in the next over, chipping Andile Phehlukwayo (1-47) tamely to mid-off.

The game really turned in South Africa's favour with the introduction of Shamsi in the 16th over. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan's partnership had reached 30 and the former, in particular, was looking comfortable.

That did little to help him as Morgan swept hard and set off for a single. However, Rassie van der Dussen made a brilliant stop, Morgan sent Root (17) back and when the fielder threw down the stumps, the Test captain was well short of his ground.

Three balls later, Morgan (11) was gone too. Bavuma with a brilliant catch at slip as the England skipper was surprised by a bit of extra turn and bounce.

Tom Banton (18), making his ODI debut, came in and played a couple of lovely shots but he was next to fall into Shamsi's trap, missing a sweep and given lbw. Soon after Sam Curran (7) tried to sweep the left-arm wrist-spinner but he missed as well and lost his leg stump.

Denly and Woakes, playing his 100th ODI, batted sensibly to ensure England at least had a total to try and defend.

Both fell in the closing stages, Woakes to another debutant, Lutho Sipamla (1-40), while Denly hit a few lusty blows before he departed in the final over.

England's hopes of defending their modest total were boosted as they kept the runs down early on and Woakes (1-36) had Reeza Hendricks (6) caught behind in the seventh over.

Those hopes gradually faded as Bavuma, in just his third ODI, and De Kock got used to the pace of the pitch and comfortably kept the score ticking over for the next 15 overs but beginning to up the tempo.

Both batsmen were timing the ball beautifully and the result was all-but settled by the time De Kock drilled Matt Parkinson, the leg-spinner the second England debutant on show, through extra cover to bring up his 15th ODI hundred.

He was bowled by Root (1-35) soon after, missing with a slog-sweep, and left the ground to a standing ovation.

New South Africa captain Quinton de Kock says he enjoyed the extra responsibility of leading his side in the seven-wicket win over England.

There was a similar reception for Bavuma, albeit tinged with a little disappointment as he walked off two shy of what would have been a thoroughly-deserved century after being hit plumb in front by Chris Jordan's (1-31) full, fast delivery.

Smuts (7no) initially showed a few nerves coming in but with Van der Dussen (38no) at the other end, South Africa finished the job in the 48th over and head to Durban for the second game with a series lead to defend.

