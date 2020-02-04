Cricket Match
S Africa
England
214-6 (43.0 ov)
S Africa vs England
|England 1st
|214-6 (43.0 ov)
|England are 214 for 6 with 7.0 overs left
England 1st Innings214-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Hendricks b Smuts
|32
|32
|5
|0
|100.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Sipamla b Phehlukwayo
|19
|25
|3
|0
|76.00
|J.E. Root
|run out (van der Dussen)
|17
|21
|0
|0
|80.95
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Bavuma b Shamsi
|11
|18
|1
|0
|61.11
|J.L. Denly
|Not out
|62
|83
|5
|0
|74.70
|T. Banton
|lbw Shamsi
|18
|23
|3
|0
|78.26
|S.M. Curran
|b Shamsi
|7
|18
|0
|0
|38.89
|C.R. Woakes
|Not out
|38
|39
|2
|0
|97.44
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 2lb
|10
|Total
|43.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|214
- To Bat:
- T.K. Curran,
- C.J. Jordan,
- M.W. Parkinson
Fall of Wickets
- 51 Roy 9.2ov
- 53 Bairstow 10.2ov
- 83 Root 15.3ov
- 83 Morgan 15.6ov
- 108 Banton 21.5ov
- 131 Curran 27.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B.E. Hendricks
|6
|0
|37
|0
|6.17
|L. Ngidi
|5
|0
|24
|0
|4.80
|J.T. Smuts
|10
|0
|43
|1
|4.30
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|8
|0
|47
|1
|5.88
|T. Shamsi
|8
|0
|26
|3
|3.25
|L. Sipamla
|5.5
|0
|35
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Feb 2020
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, S George
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A Paleker
Live Commentary
-
42.6
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, run save by de Kock.
-
42.6
Wide Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
42.5
FOUR! Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Denly backs away and pulls the trigger, smashing drive which nearly goes all the way, Denly looking to get England nearer 300.
-
42.4
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
42.3
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Sipamla.
-
42.2
Lutho Sipamla to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
42.1
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
41.6
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
41.5
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
41.4
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
41.3
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
41.2
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
41.1
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
40.6
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
40.5
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
40.4
Lutho Sipamla to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
40.3
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Length ball, to leg backing away flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
40.2
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
40.1
Lutho Sipamla to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo. Fifty for Denly, brilliant innings for the England batsman who hasn't been in great form for the test side in recent matches. Hopefully for England he can keep this momentum going and push towards a ton.
-
39.6
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
39.5
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
39.4
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
-
39.3
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
39.2
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
39.1
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
38.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
38.5
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long off for 4 runs. Back to back fours, Denly starting to go big against the South African bowlers, he doesn't time this well, but knows that only a little bit on this ball will get it for four.
-
38.4
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Wide, slower ball smashed for four to bring up the fifty partnership between the two, a very good partnership so far, these two will have their sights set on 250.
-
38.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, run save by Smuts.
-
38.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Denly. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
38.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
37.6
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
37.5
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
37.4
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
37.3
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, off stump down the track flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
37.2
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
37.1
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
36.6
Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Sipamla.
-
36.5
FREE HIT. Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
36.5
No ball Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Smuts.
-
36.4
Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
36.3
Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
36.2
FOUR! Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Four more for Woakes. He is starting to get going now after a slow and conservative start. De Kock with a question to ask, does he go for wickets, or does he want to contain England's run scoring.
-
36.1
Beuran Hendricks to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
35.6
FOUR! JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Woakes with a top-edge for four, this one went finer than he wanted and just past the fielder behind square on the off-side.
-
35.5
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
35.4
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
35.3
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
35.2
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
35.1
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
34.6
Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
34.5
Beuran Hendricks to Joe Denly. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
34.4
Beuran Hendricks to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
34.3
Beuran Hendricks to Joe Denly. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
34.2
Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
34.1
Beuran Hendricks to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
33.6
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
33.5
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
33.4
JJ Smuts to Chris Woakes. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Smuts.
-
33.3
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
33.2
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
33.1
JJ Smuts to Joe Denly. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Smuts.