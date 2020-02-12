Cricket Match

Badge

S Africa

177-8 (20.0 ov)
Badge

England

110-2

England need 68 runs to win from 8.4 overs

S Africa vs England

South Africa vs England LIVE!

Over-by-over updates and in-play clips from the first T20I in East London. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
12th Feb 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Buffalo Park, East London
Umpires
A T Holdstock, B P Jele
TV Umpire
A Paleker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
B M White

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy Not out 59
J.C. Buttler c Miller b Steyn 15
J.M. Bairstow lbw Phehlukwayo 23
E.J.G. Morgan Not out 13
Extras 0
Total 11.2 Overs 110 - 2
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Steyn 3 0 26 1
L. Ngidi 2 0 20 0
J.T. Smuts 1 0 22 0
A.L. Phehlukwayo 3 0 27 1
T. Shamsi 2.2 0 15 0
Full Bowling Card