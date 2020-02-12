Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England need 68 runs to win from 8.4 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 12th Feb 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Buffalo Park, East London
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, B P Jele
- TV Umpire
- A Paleker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- B M White
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|59
|J.C. Buttler
|c Miller b Steyn
|15
|J.M. Bairstow
|lbw Phehlukwayo
|23
|E.J.G. Morgan
|Not out
|13
|Extras
|0
|Total
|11.2 Overs
|110 - 2
Full Batting Card
s africa BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Steyn
|3
|0
|26
|1
|L. Ngidi
|2
|0
|20
|0
|J.T. Smuts
|1
|0
|22
|0
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|3
|0
|27
|1
|T. Shamsi
|2.2
|0
|15
|0