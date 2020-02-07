The best of the action from a rain-affected second ODI between South Africa and England in Durban

England's hopes of setting up a series-decider against South Africa were scuppered as intermittent rain forced the second ODI at Durban to be abandoned.

The tourists needed to win at Kingsmead to level the three-match series but bad weather denied them the chance, restricting the Proteas to 71-2 off 11.2 overs.

It means England travel to Johannesburg for the final match requiring a victory to avoid defeat in their first ODI series since becoming world champions.

The signs of a full day's play weren't good from the off. Overnight rain continued into the morning to delay the start by an hour and 45 minutes, reducing the match to 45-overs-a-side, and made Eoin Morgan's decision to bowl after winning the toss a formality in the dank conditions.

Unchanged England made just one breakthrough in the 6.3 overs of action possible before the showers returned, and it came from Joe Root's spin rather than the seamers.

The Test skipper, introduced into the attack early, knocked back Quinton de Kock's middle stump with one that skidded on as the South African skipper attempted to cut.

It was the second time in as many games that Root had knocked over De Kock (11 off 17 balls), after bowling the batsman for 107 in South Africa's seven-wicket win at Cape Town.

The Proteas' innings was interrupted for the first time at 38-1 with Reeza Hendricks rather cut off in his stride, driving crisply and accurately to reach 24 off 20 balls despite the wet outfield.

It would be three hours before play could resume, with the match further reduced to 26-overs-a-side but returning rain meant only a further 4.5 overs were possible.

Temba Bavuma (21 off 17) provided some brief excitement, swinging Tom Curran over deep square for six to move into double figures before driving spinner Matt Parkinson straight down the ground for four.

His knock ended with the final ball of the day - England successfully reviewing a 'not out' lbw decision off Chris Jordan's bowling before reluctantly trudging off.

Their eagerness to hang around the outfield appeared justified briefly as the umpires ordered the covers back for play to resume, only for the stop-start day to come to a jarring end with a heavy downpour - Hendricks closing on 35no off 34 deliveries.

