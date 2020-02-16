Cricket Match
England 1st Innings107-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Shamsi b Ngidi
|7
|4
|0
|1
|175.00
|J.C. Buttler
|c Shamsi b Pretorius
|57
|29
|9
|2
|196.55
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|42
|25
|4
|2
|168.00
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|9.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|107
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Roy 1.2ov
- 106 Buttler 9.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Steyn
|3
|0
|34
|0
|11.33
|L. Ngidi
|2
|0
|19
|1
|9.50
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|T. Shamsi
|1
|0
|19
|0
|19.00
|D. Pretorius
|1.2
|0
|11
|0
|8.25
|B.C. Fortuin
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
S Africa 1st Innings222-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Bavuma
|b Rashid
|49
|24
|4
|3
|204.17
|Q. de Kock (c)
|c Bairstow b Stokes
|35
|24
|1
|4
|145.83
|H.E. van der Dussen
|c Curran b Stokes
|11
|9
|1
|0
|122.22
|H. Klaasen
|c Stokes b Curran
|66
|33
|4
|4
|200.00
|D.A. Miller
|Not out
|35
|20
|3
|2
|175.00
|D. Pretorius
|c Buttler b Curran
|11
|7
|2
|0
|157.14
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|c Stokes b Wood
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|B.C. Fortuin
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|9w, 5lb
|14
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|222
- To Bat:
- B.C. Fortuin,
- D.W. Steyn,
- T. Shamsi
- L. Ngidi
Fall of Wickets
- 84 de Kock 7.4ov
- 86 Bavuma 8.1ov
- 113 van der Dussen 11.2ov
- 177 Klaasen 16.3ov
- 202 Pretorius 18.4ov
- 214 Phehlukwayo 19.2ov
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Feb 2020
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Supersport Park
- Umpires
- A T Holdstock, A Paleker
- TV Umpire
- B P Jele
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- B M White
9.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
9.3
OUT! Caught. Dwaine Pretorius to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Shamsi. Wicket! Buttler goes for 57, the scoop doesn't work this time, he holes out to Shamsi at third man, South Africa get the breakthrough they need here, can England carry on with this spree of hitting?
9.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fortuin.
9.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Jos Buttler. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
8.6
Bjorn Fortuin to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
8.5
Bjorn Fortuin to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Steyn.
8.4
Bjorn Fortuin to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.
8.3
Bjorn Fortuin to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
8.2
FOUR! Bjorn Fortuin to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Four! Bairstow on the sweep now, clears the man at square-leg, clean hitting from him.
8.1
SIX! Bjorn Fortuin to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Way too full from Fortuin, smashed by Bairstow, huge pressure on the bowler now after this first ball.
7.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
7.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
7.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Jos Buttler. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
7.3
FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Buttler chases this ball outside off to get his fifty, not the most fluent of fifties, but he is still there with vital runs for England.
7.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bavuma.
7.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.
6.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
6.5
SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Huge over for England! Buttler and Bairstow are taking it to Shamsi, in the slot for Bairstow and he smashes it over cow for six.
6.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
6.3
SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Six! Buttler hops to this ball, gets it to a half-volley and drives down the ground for six.
6.2
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jos Buttler. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by van der Dussen. Pulled onto the leg-side, van der Dussen should be doing better here, way too short from Shamsi as well, he gives Buttler a freebie.
6.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
5.6
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Four to end the power-play, England end it on 62 for 1, a very good opening six overs, with wickets in hand and a ground that favours going big, England have a good chance in this one.
5.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
5.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
5.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
5.2
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Bairstow looking to capitalise on the last over of the power-play, he pulls this one for four, Phehlukwayo with a poor ball here, sat up nicely for Bairstow.
5.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
4.6
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Fortuin.
4.5
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
4.4
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Big over for England, Bairstow edges this one past short third man for four, 15 off it so far with two balls remaining.
4.3
Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Klaasen, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
4.2
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Four more, flicked away by Buttler, he is finding his form here, slowly but surely.
4.1
SIX! Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Slower ball smashed for six! Class batting from Buttler who sees the change in pace early.
3.6
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Fortuin.
3.5
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
3.4
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
3.3
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
3.2
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. The slower ball doesn't pitch and Buttler pulls it for four, variation is needed from South Africa, the slower balls are the key to their defence of this total.
3.1
Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fortuin.
2.6
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Carved through cover for four, brilliant batting from Buttler so far, he is looking to find his feet up the order.
2.5
Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
2.4
Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
2.3
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Buttler lucky here, he wants do drive at this full ball, he finds the outside edge which goes just over the man at short third man.
2.2
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
2.1
Dale Steyn to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Miller.
1.6
Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
1.5
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Bairstow waves his bat the this ball, well timed shot guided away for his first boundary.
1.4
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
1.4
Wide Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
1.3
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
1.2
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Shamsi. Wicket! Roy caught by Shamsi on the boundary at third man, Roy gets himself out again, trying to go big again, England under pressure now early on.
1.1
SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Roy smashes this one for six, incredible shot from Roy, he wants to take the game to the bowlers.
0.6
Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
0.5
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to back fours off the first over, Steyn drops it too short, pulled away straight of the sweeper, good placement.
0.4
FOUR! Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Textbook Buttler, scooped for four, lets the pace on the ball take it over short fine leg, cracking shot.
0.3
Dale Steyn to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
0.2
Dale Steyn to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ngidi.
0.1
NEW BALL. Dale Steyn to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Fortuin.