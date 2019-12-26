Highlights from day one of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion

Sam Curran claimed four wickets and denied Quinton de Kock a century as England reduced South Africa to 277-9 on an absorbing day one of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

De Kock (95) had rallied the Proteas from 111-5 at SuperSport Park, but he fell five runs short of a sixth Test ton after being caught behind off Curran (4-57).

James Anderson - playing his first Test since August after overcoming the calf injury that sabotaged his Ashes series - had Dean Elgar (0) caught down the leg-side from the game's opening delivery on the day he became the ninth player, second Englishman - after Sir Alastair Cook - and first bowler to the milestone of 150 Test appearances.

0:52 James Anderson had Dean Elgar caught behind from the first ball of his 150th Test match

England were not at their best with the ball in the opening session, frequently dropping short, but claimed five wickets inside 37 overs after Curran and Stuart Broad (3-52) - part of an all-pace front-line attack - backed up Anderson's scalp with two wickets each.

De Kock counter-punched, though, smoking 14 boundaries in his 128-ball knock and putting on 87 with debutant Dwaine Pretorius (33) for the sixth wicket and 47 with the soon-to-retire Vernon Philander (28no) for the seventh, though his late dismissal probably leaves England - who wore black armbands as a tribute to the late Bob Willis - on top.

Curran thought he had completed a first Test five-wicket haul when he had Keshav Maharaj given out lbw, only for the batsman - who was later removed by Jofra Archer for six - to successfully overturn the decision through DRS having clearly inside-edged the ball onto his pad.

England headed into the game besieged by illness, with the bug that had swept through the side ruling out batsman Ollie Pope, all-rounder Chris Woakes and left-arm spinner Jack Leach - and possibly the reason Ben Stokes became dehydrated in the afternoon and temporarily left the field.

Root admitted at the toss that England's decision to field five seamers was their choice and three of them ripped through South Africa's top five.

Curran had Aiden Markram (20) caught by the recalled Jonny Bairstow at mid-wicket and debutant Rassie van der Dussen (6) pouched at slip by Root, while Broad forced Zubayr Hamza (39) and Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis (29) to clip loosely into the cordon.

De Kock rallied South Africa, despite almost chopping onto his stumps on a few occasions and ballooning Root's part-time off-spin just past Anderson as the veteran rushed down the ground from mid-on.

De Kock also edged Root to Stokes at slip, but third umpire Kumar Dharmasena saw no conclusive evidence to overturn the soft signal of not out after Chris Gaffaney came to the decision that the ball had bounced.

Stokes - playing with his father, Ged, now stable in a Johannesburg hospital - was limited to fielding duties at Centurion after feeling unwell following the tea break, though he did return before the close, catching Maharaj low at slip after Archer induced the edge.

Archer - who did not bowl a ball in either of England's warm-up matches due to a virus - endured a chastening day, taking 17 overs to prise a wicket and looking far from the man who starred during the Ashes.

Curran and Broad, though, have given England a great chance of rolling the Proteas for under 300, with Broad castling Kagiso Rabada (12) from the last ball of the day to end a ninth-wicket stand of 25 with Philander.

Watch day two of the first Test between South Africa and England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7.30am on Friday.