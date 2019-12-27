Highlights from day two of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

England's seamers led a fightback in the first Test after the tourists had been torpedoed for 181 by a Vernon Philander-inspired South Africa on a wicket-laden second day of the series opener at Centurion.

Jofra Archer struck twice and James Anderson and Stuart Broad once each as the Proteas slipped to 72-4, a lead of 175, after a 15-wicket day.

Joe Root's side were earlier in a decent position with the bat at 142-3 having dismissed the Proteas for 284 and then recovered from losing openers Rory Burns (9) and Dom Sibley (4) cheaply, with Joe Denly (50) hitting his fifth half-century in his last six Tests.

Denly's dismissal, though, triggered a collapse of 7-39, with England losing three wickets for eight runs in the second session and then four for five after tea once Sam Curran (20) was out.

Philander - who will retire from international cricket after this series - produced a bowling clinic, recording figures of 4-16 from 14.2 overs, including eight maidens, with Root (29) one of his victims as South Africa earned a 103-run first-innings advantage.

Root's attack then ripped through the Proteas top order with Aiden Markam (2), Dean Elgar (22), Zubayr Hamza (4) and skipper Faf du Plessis (20) removed - though Rassie van der Dussen remains unbeaten on 17 with third umpire Kumar Dharamsena deciding the ball had bounced when the batsman edged Curran to Ben Stokes at slip on five.

England had made a positive start to the day - Broad (4-58) forcing Philander (33) to snick behind from the 11th ball of the morning as the home side added only seven runs to their overnight 277-9.

Denly and Root then rebuilt after Philander and Kagiso Rabada (3-68) had Burns and Sibley caught behind respectively from superb deliveries.

Burns was out in the fourth over having successfully overturned a caught-behind dismissal first ball, while Sibley fell in the fifth - though the right-hander only walked once South Africa called for the review.

Denly and Root had a tough introduction to the crease with the former dropped on nought 25th ball by Van der Dussen at slip as Quinton de Kock leapt across him, and Root smashed on the helmet by Rabada.

The duo settled and it was only when Root feathered Philander tamely behind looking to run down to third man that the partnership ended on 55.

Root's exit did not derail England, with Denly then putting on 72 with Stokes (35) as he reached fifty from 108 deliveries and Stokes thumped spinner Keshav Maharaj for back-to-back sixes over midwicket.

However, when Denly inside-edged behind to hand South Africa debutant Dwaine Pretorius his maiden Test wicket, three balls after completing his half-century with his ninth boundary, England capitulated.

Anrich Nortje (2-47) castled Jonny Bairstow - recalled to the XI following the illness to Ollie Pope - for one and then forced Stokes to drive loosely to De Kock.

Curran and Buttler (12) temporarily halted the clatter but after Curran fenced Rabada to short leg and De Kock took a quality leaping catch to remove Buttler, Rabada and Philander polished off the tail - Philander bowling Archer (3) to end England's innings inside 54 overs.

De Kock claimed six catches, a joint record for South Africa in a Test innings, matching Mark Boucher - who achieved the feat four times - AB de Villiers and Denis Lindsay.

