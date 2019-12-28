Highlights from day three of the first Test between South Africa and England at Centurion.

Rory Burns hit an unbeaten sixth Test half-century to keep England in with a chance of chasing an improbable 376 to win the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at Centurion.

The left-hander - who overturned an lbw dismissal on six, was dropped at slip by Rassie van der Dussen on 20 and put on 92 with opening partner Dom Sibley (29) - was 77no at stumps on day three as England progressed to 121-1 to leave them 255 more runs away from their record run chase.

England's pursuit could be impacted by health concerns for captain Joe Root and Jos Buttler - Root spent periods of time off the field through illness during South Africa's second innings while Buttler was in quarantine as Jonny Bairstow stepped in behind the stumps.

South Africa remain firm favourites after racking up 272 in their second innings thanks to Van der Dussen's maiden Test fifty, a number of other cameos and England bowling too short - Jofra Archer (5-102) claimed his third Test five-wicket haul but went at six runs an over from his 17.

Root's attack had reduced the Proteas to 72-4 by stumps on day two - the hosts 175 ahead at the stage - but any hopes of quick wickets were scuppered by Van der Dussen and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (40), who put on 91 for the fifth wicket, as well as the Decision Review System.

England had Nortje given out caught behind off Sam Curran on eight, only for the call to be overturned with replays showing the delivery had brushed the batsman's shoulder and not the shoulder of his bat.

Van der Dussen - who batted beautifully but would have been run out with direct hits from Sibley and sub fielder Zak Crawley - was the first man to fall, lbw to Archer for 51, as England claimed three wickets in 20 deliveries.

Archer forced Nortje to fence to Crawley at short leg while Stokes had Pretorius caught by Sibley at slip, though Quinton de Kock (34) - who top scored in South Africa's first knock with 95 - flogged Archer for back-to-back sixes over the leg-side during an enterprising cameo.

De Kock - struck a nasty blow on the fingers from a James Anderson delivery that spat off the surface - walked after the interval after feathering Stokes behind, while Archer completed his expensive five-for when Keshav Maharaj (11) top-edged to Curran at long leg.

South Africa were 353 ahead by that point, with Philander having posted stands of 43 and 30 with De Kock and Maharaj respectively, and he added a further 22 with Kagiso Rabada (16no) before he cut Curran to Bairstow.

Burns, just as he did in England's first innings, successfully overturned an early dismissal, with Rabada's lbw call quashed with ball-tracking showing the delivery would have missed leg stump, while he was then spilled by Van der Dussen in the slip cordon as the fielder leapt to his right.

Sibley was South Africa's only scalp - the Warwickshire man caught and bowled by spinner Maharaj after driving tamely off the back foot as Burns ended the day with Joe Denly (10no) for company.

