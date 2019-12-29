Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

S Africa

284 & 272
Result
Badge

England

181 & 268

South Africa win by 107 runs

S Africa vs England

England slump to 107-run defeat to South Africa in first Test

South Africa take 1-0 lead in four-match series

Ben Stokes' dismissal was crucial for England

England's pursuit of a second record Test run chase of 2019 was crushed by South Africa as they slipped to a 107-run defeat in the series opener at Centurion.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

England had raised hopes of a Headingley-esque finish when Ben Stokes - who hit an unbeaten 135 as his side chased down 359 to beat Australia at Leeds during the Ashes - and Joe Root were at the crease with 174 needed.

Joe Root trudges off for 48

But Stokes (14) cut spinner Keshav Maharaj onto his stumps, before Jonny Bairstow (9) slashed the second delivery with the new ball to gully and Root (48) snicked Anrich Nortje behind as the tourists slumped from 204-3 to 268 all out.

Jos Buttler (22) - who, like Root, was batting after overcoming illness - launched a few lusty blows but he was ninth man out as England lost their last seven wickets for 64, having lost their last seven wickets for 39 in their first innings.

Kagiso Rabada (4-103) and Nortje (3-56) were the pick of the bowlers as South Africa snapped a five-match losing streak in Test cricket to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, which continues in Cape Town on Friday.

v

Live Test Cricket

S Africa vs England

January 3, 2020, 7:30am


Remote Record

The Proteas were favourites before play on Sunday, despite England having resumed on 121-1 - 255 runs short of victory - thanks principally to Rory Burns' sixth Test half-century.

The opener, 77 not out overnight, was tied down by the metronomic Vernon Philander in the early stages of day four and only managed his first run from the 25th delivery he faced - and would have been run out off it, had sub fielder Rudi Second's shy at the stumps from short leg been on target.

Burns looked to be more aggressive when Nortje came on, though that proved his undoing as he top-edged a pull to Rabada at mid-on to fall for 84.

Rory Burns top-scored for England with 84

Joe Denly (31) - who had nailed Rabada for two sixes - was the other casualty in the opening session, out lbw to Dwaine Pretorius, his review coming in vain with the delivery poised to clip the stumps.

Denly's exit ensured Stokes came to the crease with 218 runs required - exactly the point he strode out for his match-winning knock at Headingley.

That symmetry, and then the fact he and Root began to find the boundary after lunch, had England fans dreaming of another remarkable victory - only for Maharaj (2-37) to deliver a hammer blow.

Keshav Maharaj was delighted after dismissing Stokes

The spinner's first over was belted for 13 - including back-to-back boundaries for Stokes - but he castled the left-hander in his follow-up as South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was rewarded for sticking with the bowler.

Bairstow then drove loosely off Rabada, before Root flirted outside off stump and Sam Curran (9) and Jofra Archer (4) were also caught behind the wicket.

Buttler's enterprising cameo, which included taking Nortje for two fours and six in one over, came to an end when he perished in the deep looking to replicate his six a ball earlier, off Rabada.

Rabada ended the contest when he cleaned up Stuart Broad (6) as South Africa drew first blood in the series - with England left to rue being skittled for 181 in their first innings and bowling too short on day three as the hosts racked up 272 in their second knock.

Watch day one of the second Test between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Friday.

Match Details

Date
26th - 30th Dec 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Supersport Park
Umpires
P R Reiffel, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A T Holdstock

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c Rabada b Nortje 84
D.P. Sibley c&b Maharaj 29
J.L. Denly lbw Pretorius 31
J.E. Root c de Kock b Nortje 48
B.A. Stokes b Maharaj 14
J.M. Bairstow c Hamza b Rabada 9
J.C. Buttler c Pretorius b Rabada 22
S.M. Curran c de Kock b Rabada 9
J.C. Archer c van der Dussen b Nortje 4
S.C.J. Broad b Rabada 6
Extras 1w, 8b, 3lb 12
Total All Out, 93.0 Overs 268
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Rabada 24 3 103 4
Philander 20 8 35 0
A. Nortje 17 4 56 3
D. Pretorius 16 6 26 1
K.A. Maharaj 16 3 37 2
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK