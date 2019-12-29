England's pursuit of a second record Test run chase of 2019 was crushed by South Africa as they slipped to a 107-run defeat in the series opener at Centurion.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

England had raised hopes of a Headingley-esque finish when Ben Stokes - who hit an unbeaten 135 as his side chased down 359 to beat Australia at Leeds during the Ashes - and Joe Root were at the crease with 174 needed.

But Stokes (14) cut spinner Keshav Maharaj onto his stumps, before Jonny Bairstow (9) slashed the second delivery with the new ball to gully and Root (48) snicked Anrich Nortje behind as the tourists slumped from 204-3 to 268 all out.

Jos Buttler (22) - who, like Root, was batting after overcoming illness - launched a few lusty blows but he was ninth man out as England lost their last seven wickets for 64, having lost their last seven wickets for 39 in their first innings.

Kagiso Rabada (4-103) and Nortje (3-56) were the pick of the bowlers as South Africa snapped a five-match losing streak in Test cricket to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, which continues in Cape Town on Friday.

The Proteas were favourites before play on Sunday, despite England having resumed on 121-1 - 255 runs short of victory - thanks principally to Rory Burns' sixth Test half-century.

The opener, 77 not out overnight, was tied down by the metronomic Vernon Philander in the early stages of day four and only managed his first run from the 25th delivery he faced - and would have been run out off it, had sub fielder Rudi Second's shy at the stumps from short leg been on target.

Burns looked to be more aggressive when Nortje came on, though that proved his undoing as he top-edged a pull to Rabada at mid-on to fall for 84.

Joe Denly (31) - who had nailed Rabada for two sixes - was the other casualty in the opening session, out lbw to Dwaine Pretorius, his review coming in vain with the delivery poised to clip the stumps.

Denly's exit ensured Stokes came to the crease with 218 runs required - exactly the point he strode out for his match-winning knock at Headingley.

That symmetry, and then the fact he and Root began to find the boundary after lunch, had England fans dreaming of another remarkable victory - only for Maharaj (2-37) to deliver a hammer blow.

The spinner's first over was belted for 13 - including back-to-back boundaries for Stokes - but he castled the left-hander in his follow-up as South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was rewarded for sticking with the bowler.

Bairstow then drove loosely off Rabada, before Root flirted outside off stump and Sam Curran (9) and Jofra Archer (4) were also caught behind the wicket.

Buttler's enterprising cameo, which included taking Nortje for two fours and six in one over, came to an end when he perished in the deep looking to replicate his six a ball earlier, off Rabada.

Rabada ended the contest when he cleaned up Stuart Broad (6) as South Africa drew first blood in the series - with England left to rue being skittled for 181 in their first innings and bowling too short on day three as the hosts racked up 272 in their second knock.

Watch day one of the second Test between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Friday.